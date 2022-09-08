Here's Where to Get Funko D23 Expo 2022 Pop Figure Exclusives
Disney's D23 Expo for 2022 will be jam packed with reveals for Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney Parks, and more. Naturally, Funko Pop figure exclusives will be part of the festivities, and everything you need to know about getting your hands on them can be found right here.
The D23 Expo 2022 Funko Pops listed below will go live starting at 6am PT / 9am ET on September 9th. Keep in mind that shared exclusives at Amazon and BoxLunch might arrive later. Links will be updated as the Pop figures go live. As always, if your chosen D23 Funko Pop sells out, you can always find it here on eBay.
Amazon D23 Expo 2022 Exclusives / Shop Amazon Exclusive Funko Pops
- Pop Ride Pilot Mickey
- Pop Pilot Mickey Mouse
- Pop Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse 2-Pack
BoxLunch D23 Expo 2022 Exclusives / Shop BoxLunch Exclusive Funko Pops
- Pop Cinderella – Lucifer
Funko D23 Expo 2022 Exclusives / Shop Funko Exclusive Pops
- Pop Pinocchio – Jiminy Cricket on Leaf
- Pop The Emperor's New Groove – Devil Kronk
- SODA – Philharmagic Mickey Mouse
- SODA – Donald Duck
- SODA – The Emperor's New Groove – Lab Kronk
- SODA – The Incredibles – Frozone
- SODA 3-Liter – Big Hero 6 – Baymax
Note that Disney's D23 Expo Funko Pop event is a warmup for New York Comic-Con 2022. NYCC 2022 Funko Pop exclusives will begin dropping on October 7th at 7am PT / 10am ET. Stay tuned to our Funko section for all of the details.