Hocus Pocus Billy Butcherson Loungefly Purse Is On Sale For Only $9

Hocus Pocus fans don't have to wait until Halloween to enjoy a spooky treat. Last year, Loungefly, Disney and Entertainment Earth teamed up to launch an exclusive Billy Butcherson cosplay crossbody purse, and it was originally priced at $60. However, an outlet sale has dropped the price of the purse to only $9! If that wasn't enough, it's in stock with an additional 10% discount using our exclusive link. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79. Even with shipping costs it will be a steal.

The Hocus Pocus purse allows you to carry around your essentials in Billy Butcherson's disembodied head, which seems appropriate. "It is made of faux leather and features a top zipper closure, adjustable strap, matching themed lining, silver hardware, applique, reverse applique, embroidered, and printed details. This crossbody purse approximately measures 8-inches wide x 8-inches tall x 4-inches long."

Resurrecting Billy Butcherson

Doug Jones spoke with Collider in 2022 about Billy Butcherson's return for Hocus Pocus 2 The actor revealed that he has always thought Billy deserved more story, and that he's long hoped to bring the character back for another film.

"I've been asked, in many interviews over the years, and I've been acting for 36 years now, is there any one character I've played that I would love to revisit again? And Billy Butcherson was always my number one answer," Jones said. "There were more layers to him and I wanted more backstory. When you've had a career like mine, and you're glued into so much rubber and glue, and contact lenses and mechanics, and you can't go to the bathroom with your hand claws on, I don't always look forward to going into work because I know the day I have ahead of me. But Billy was a character that was human-ish, with humor, goofiness, fun, and a family friendly vibe, who was headed toward a happy ending. All of that made going into work a joy. I thought, 'I wanna do that again.'"

"When that call came, I was excited to get to do all of that again. I got to reunite with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, which was so dreamy," Jones continued. "The difference between 30 years, working with them, is that I was starstruck the first time. I was such a huge fan of Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who had done The Kathy & Mo Show and Sister Act, at that time. They were all huge, in my world. I was just like, 'I can't believe I'm on the same set with these people. Oh, my gosh!' Coming back, you never lose your starstruck-ness, really, or I don't. I was still like, 'Oh, my gosh, there they are again.' But now, with the 30 years that have passed, my career has gone places, and thankfully, I've been very blessed with what's happened in my life, that they were treating me, and we were interacting more as peers. That was a big difference that I noticed, and was very happy about. We're all 30 years older, and have matured and come through a lot of life in that time, so there was a lot to chat about on set. It was really quite lovely."

Hocus Pocus Sequels

It took nearly 30 years, but Hocus Pocus did eventually spawn a sequel. 2022's Hocus Pocus 2 saw the return of Midler, Parker, Najimy, and Doug Jones, with the characters once again descending on the town of Salem. The film was released exclusively on Disney+ and quickly became the biggest original movie in the streamer's history.

Given the success of Hocus Pocus 2, it should come as no surprise that a third film is in the works at Disney. Hocus Pocus 3 will be bringing back the director and one of the writers from the hit sequel, with both Anne Fletcher and Jen D'Angelo reportedly returning for the next film.

As of right now, there has been no word as to which characters could appear in Hocus Pocus 3. The Sanderson Sisters are the cornerstone of the franchise, and Hocus Pocus 2 ended up establishing a new trio of main characters. There are also the teens from the original film that didn't make an appearance in the sequel, but could turn up for the third film.