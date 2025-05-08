Hot Topic Adds Lilo & Stitch Collection Ahead of Live-Action Movie Release

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch is coming to theaters on May 23, 2025, and Hot Topic wants to make sure you’re all decked out in the cutest Stitch-inspired Hawaiian-ware. There’s a little something for every fan here. Check out the Lilo & Stitch Tropical Cutout Dress if you want to show off some island vibes, or maybe the sporty the Lilo & Stitch Ohana Hooded Baseball Jersey, which features classic blue pinstripes and “Ohana” embroidered across the chest with a ukulele. On the back you’ll find an embroidered Stitch leaning against his own number – 626.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The summer fun continues with denim shorts, lounge shorts, an oversized scrunchy, and more. Read below for the full Lilo & Stitch Hot Topic collection with current prices and individual links, and head here to check out the entire collection online at Hot Topic.

Stitch’s alien attitude is one of the reasons we love the little guy. To watch him go from scientifically built killing machine to a loved and looked after member of the family is one of the best parts of the film, love and loyalty being the driving factor that transforms Stitch and teaches him the value of others. While that’s probably still going to happen in the latest Disney live-action remake, it seems Director Dean Fleisher Camp has some different ideas for Stitch’s initial personality. During a recent interview with Empire, the director of the new Lilo & Stitch addressed the alien’s behavior.

“If you re-watch the original, he is literally just using Lilo as a human meat-shield for the first half,” The filmmaker said. “Stitch’s behavior will be similar to “a toddler putting something in their mouth. He’s leading with curiosity, and all he knows is destruction,” Fleischer Camp concluded.

So, while this won’t be what we’re used to, Fleisher Camp’s work on previous projects make me feel like the film will still have that emotional pull for Stitch’s transformation. Without it, the movie would just fall apart.



Want to stay up to date with all the latest Disney news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!