Hot Topic Drops a New Studio Ghibli Collection For Spring

Hot Topic recently dropped an entire collection surrounding the Cartoon Network, complete with a The Grim Adventures Of Billy And Mandy hoodie and a Courage The Cowardly Dog sweater. Now Hot Topic is turning their sights towards another classic animated collection… Studio Ghibli. Their latest seasonal Studio Ghibli drop features pieces inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s beautiful films, including My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, and more. Everything is between $25 and $55, but you can use the code HTDEAL for an extra 20% off. Look below for a list of the best items with individual links, and head here to view the entire collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Which Studio Ghibli Movie is the Best?

Which movie do you think is the best Studio Ghibli film? Maybe Kiki’s Delivery Service? Or Spirited Away? Don’t forget about Ponyo! Luckily for us, a recent poll might have given us the answer.

The poll was conducted by Ranking.net, and despite Castle in the Sky and Kiki’s Delivery Service receiving strong support from the fan base, Spirited Away was the clear winner. Of 5,849 participants, 2,475 voted in favor of the 2001 fantasy adventure movie. The disparity between 1st and 2nd place was fairly large, with Castle in the Sky taking second place with a total of 1,671 votes.

It’s really no surprise that Spirited Away walked away with the hypothetical award. The movie is arguably Ghibli’s most successful film, having won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2003. The film is currently ranked as the 31st greatest movie of all-time on IMDb.



