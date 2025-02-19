New Cartoon Network and Invader Zim Collections Hit Hot Topic

For Cartoon Network kids, it’s important to show off our love for these wacky and crazy shows we grew up with. Well, Hot Topic must’ve had the same idea, because they’ve just dropped an entire Cartoon Network collection that features a few classics and a few modern animated shows, like The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy and We Bare Bears. The collection includes multiple sweaters, jeans, t-shirts and more. Head to Hot Topic here to shop, and read below for more prices on each item. Note that all items were BOGO 50% off at launch, but the sale won’t last long. This includes the Invader Zim collection that’s detailed below.

The Grim Adventures Of Billy And Mandy Grim Fire Girls Crop Hoodie Plus Size – $49.90

The Grim Adventures Of Billy And Mandy Grim Fire Girls Crop Hoodie – $44.90

Cartoon Network Character Collage Wed Leg Denim Pants Plus Size – $69.90

Cartoon Network Character Collage Wed Leg Denim Pants $64.90

We Bare Bears Collage Girls Oversized Sweater Plus Size – $59.90

We Bare Bears Collage Girls Oversized Sweater $54.90

Courage The Cowardly Dog House Intarsia Sweater – $54.90 – $58.90

Ben 10 Logo Soccer Jersey $44.90 – $48.90

Steven Universe Star Girls Ringer Baby T-Shirt Plus Size – $33.90 – See at Hot Topic

Steven Universe Star Girls Ringer Baby T-Shirt – $28.90 – See at Hot Topic

If Nickelodeon is more your thing, Hot Topic has also dropped a collection inspired by the 2001 hit series, Invader Zim. If you’d rather terrorize earthlings than save the universe (looking at you, Steven), then this collection is probably for you. You’ll find multiple shirts, hoodies, and jeans that fit the dark early 2000s look. As a fan of GIR myself, this varsity jacket stood out to me. You just can’t ignore ears on a hood.

Cartoon Network’s impact on young viewers can’t be denied. Recently a group of Redditor’s got together in the Cartoon Network subreddit to discuss which one of the classic shows was their top favorite. Once those votes were collected, the results were surprising. Courage the Cowardly Dog came in the top spot, with Ed, Edd n Eddy and The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy placing second and third, respectively. While these titles are well-known and loved, fans were expecting continually popular shows like Power Puff Girls or Dexter’s Laboratory to be at the top. Instead they’re closer to mid-pack. Check out the full list below.

Top 20 Cartoon Network Shows As Voted By Fans:

Courage the Cowardly Dog Ed, Edd n Eddy The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy Samurai Jack The Powerpuff Girls Teen Titans Codename: Kids Next Door Dexter’s Laboratory Adventure Time Regular Show The Amazing World of Gumball Johnny Bravo Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends Ben 10 Chowder Scooby-Doo The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack Total Drama Island Justice League Over the Garden Wall

