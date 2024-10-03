Hot Topic Drops New The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection For Halloween

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The leaves have started to fall and the sweaters have come out of the closet. Hot Topic is ready for Halloween and so are we! The youth apparel store has released a whole new The Nightmare Before Christmas collection, which includes a new cropped sweater, a thermal dress, a stylish mini-skirt, and some new exclusive Loungefly bags. Start preparing your October closet now and check out the details below. Please note that all clothing items below do also come in plus sizes.

– See at Hot Topic: "Look scary cute for the town hall meeting with this dress from The Nightmare Before Christmas! This short-sleeve thermal dress features an allover print of Jack, Zero and more frightfully fun icons. Comes with removable matching arm warmers with thumb holes." Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Fair Isle Girls Crop Sweater – See at Hot Topic: "Sense something in the wind? Get cozy with this knit sweater! This cropped piece features a Fair Isle-inspired pattern with icons from The Nightmare Before Christmas like Jack, Zero, Oogie's Boys and more frightfully fun icons. Complete with a large border stitch on the neckline and sleeves."

– See at Hot Topic: "Sense something in the wind? Get cozy with this knit sweater! This cropped piece features a Fair Isle-inspired pattern with icons from The Nightmare Before Christmas like Jack, Zero, Oogie's Boys and more frightfully fun icons. Complete with a large border stitch on the neckline and sleeves." Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Bolero Girls Crop Shrug – See at Hot Topic: "Sally has stitched up the cutest layering piece for your visit to Halloween Town! This extreme cropped shrug has a stitch pattern all over just like Sally, plus distressed detailing. Complete with large hand stitching on the bell sleeves and neckline."

– See at Hot Topic: "Sally has stitched up the cutest layering piece for your visit to Halloween Town! This extreme cropped shrug has a stitch pattern all over just like Sally, plus distressed detailing. Complete with large hand stitching on the bell sleeves and neckline." Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Wide Belt Mini Skirt – See at Hot Topic: "Look all dolled up before you haunt Halloween Town! This mini skirt is inspired by your favorite ragdoll from The Nightmare Before Christmas, with black stitches inspired by Sally printed all over the pleated layer and an extra wide grommet belt with Sally's patchwork design. Comes with a removable chain."

– See at Hot Topic: "Look all dolled up before you haunt Halloween Town! This mini skirt is inspired by your favorite ragdoll from The Nightmare Before Christmas, with black stitches inspired by Sally printed all over the pleated layer and an extra wide grommet belt with Sally's patchwork design. Comes with a removable chain." Hot Topic Exclusive Loungefly The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack & Sally Spiderweb Mini Backpack – See at Hot Topic: "This mini backpack is simply meant to be in your collection! It shows Jack and Sally embracing with a spiderweb backdrop, and an allover print of ghosts. Front zippered pocket, adjustable straps and Zero printed on the back."

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary

What's this?! Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is celebrating it's 30th anniversary this year, and Disney has quite a few ways they plan on celebrating! One being an exciting return to theaters! Fans who have yet to experience this stop-motion masterpiece on the big screen can make their way to the cinema on October 20th. Disney's special Hollywood theater, the El Capitan, will be hosting a unique 4D theatrical NBC experience to celebrate the film's anniversary.

If you're more of the watch-a-movie-on-my-couch kind of person, then skip the theater and instead pick up the 4K Ultra HD version of the film, which you can grab on Amazon now for $34.99. Whatever you do, we can all agree that The Nightmare Before Christmas will need some revisiting this Halloween season.