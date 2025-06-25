Hot Topic Launches a Fantastic Four: First Steps Fashion Line

In preparation for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hits theaters on July 25, Hot Topic and Her Universe have dropped some fantastic new fashions with a cosplay flair. For example, the Sue Storm Uniform Girls Sweater and is exactly that – a reproduction of the costume in the film. The Fantastic Four Uniform Jacket has a similar costume-style design especially when paired with the matching pants.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, The Our Universe Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Logo Collared Cardigan and Button-up Bowling Shirt that are giving off major ’60s vibes. If you’re looking for something a little more sublte, then check out the Web Exclusive Silver Surfer Chrome Shine Garment Dye T-Shirt, a shirt that shows off your fandom without drawing too much attention. To order a piece for yourself, head to Hot Topic here to see the entire collection. Read below for a full list of new items and prices.

Her Universe Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Sue Storm Uniform Girls Sweater – $59.90

– $59.90 Our Universe Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Logo Collared Cardigan – $69.90

– $69.90 Our Universe Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Icons Bowling Woven Button-Up – $54.90

– $54.90 Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Icons Sling Bag – $42.90

– $42.90 Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Silver Surfer Chrome Shine Garment Dye T-Shirt Hot Topic – Web Exclusive – $32.90

– $32.90 Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Fantastic Car Girls Cami Hot Topic – Web Exclusive – $23.90

Shop The Fantastic Four: First Steps Fashion Line at Hot Topic See at Hot Topic

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ cast features Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Fans will also get a chance to see Ralph Ineson as Galactus and Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, a female version of the Silver Surfer. The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th.

Want to stay up to date with all the latest Marvel news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!