Hot Topic Launches a Fantastic Four: First Steps Fashion Line

Dress up with some Fantastic Four style with the latest drop from Hot Topic and Her Universe.

Fantastic Four Hot Topic Collection

In preparation for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hits theaters on July 25, Hot Topic and Her Universe have dropped some fantastic new fashions with a cosplay flair. For example, the Sue Storm Uniform Girls Sweater and is exactly that – a reproduction of the costume in the film. The Fantastic Four Uniform Jacket has a similar costume-style design especially when paired with the matching pants.

Meanwhile, The Our Universe Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Logo Collared Cardigan and Button-up Bowling Shirt that are giving off major ’60s vibes. If you’re looking for something a little more sublte, then check out the Web Exclusive Silver Surfer Chrome Shine Garment Dye T-Shirt, a shirt that shows off your fandom without drawing too much attention. To order a piece for yourself, head to Hot Topic here to see the entire collection. Read below for a full list of new items and prices. 

  • Her Universe Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Sue Storm Uniform Girls Sweater – $59.90
  • Our Universe Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Logo Collared Cardigan – $69.90
  • Our Universe Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Icons Bowling Woven Button-Up – $54.90
  • Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Icons Sling Bag – $42.90
  • Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Silver Surfer Chrome Shine Garment Dye T-Shirt Hot Topic – Web Exclusive – $32.90
  • Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Fantastic Car Girls Cami Hot Topic – Web Exclusive – $23.90

Shop The Fantastic Four: First Steps Fashion Line at Hot Topic

See at Hot Topic

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ cast features Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Fans will also get a chance to see Ralph Ineson as Galactus and Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, a female version of the Silver Surfer. The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th.

