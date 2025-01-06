Hot Topic’s New Sailor Moon Collection Is Here

For those of us who like to wear our fandom on our sleeves, luck might be on our side! Hot Topic is taking that idea literally with the release of their latest Sailor Moon collection, a clothing line that includes everything from a baseball jersey to a tube top and skirt, and even a faux leather jacket, all complete with that Sailor Moon touch. Plus, all items are 20% off at launch. You can head to Hot Topic right here to check out the collection, or continue on for a breakdown of each new item. Note that plus sizes are available.

With all of these wonderful options, it’ll be hard not to completely Sailor Moon-ify your entire wardrobe! In addition to these new items, I know for myself I’ll be checking out the awesome Sailor Scouts Girls Hoodie, which includes an adorable graphic of the 5 girls on the back. The new baseball jersey also calls to me, so we’ll see which one ends up in my cart.



