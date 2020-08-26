Hot Toys Ahsoka Tano and 501st Clone Trooper Figures From Star Wars: The Clone Wars Unveiled

Hot Toys' latest 1/6th scale figures form Star Wars: The Clone Wars have been revealed as Ahoska Tano and a 501st Battalion Clone Trooper, the latter of which will be available in both standard and Deluxe versions. However, the long awaited arrival of the Ahsoka Tano figure is going to be especially exciting for fans given their undying love for the character. What's more, the figure looks absolutely fantastic.

Indeed, Hot Toys did a great job adapting the animated Ahoska Tano into a more realistic figure - just like they did with the Captain Rex figure (See on Sideshow Collectibles - $255) that launched shortly after the series ended its run on Disney+ back in May. In addition to the sculpt, detailed costume, and high articulation that we've come to expect from Hot Toys, the Ahoska Tano figure also includes accessories like a lightsaber, thermal detonator, holoprojector, and hologram figures of Anakin, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Yoda. Pre-orders for the figure should go live here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, August 26th.

Here's hoping that another Ahsoka Tano Hot Toys figure based on the character's appearance in Star Wars: The Mandalorian is in our future.

As noted with the 501st Battalion Clone Trooper, both standard and Deluxe versions of the figure will be available. The Deluxe version adds an interchangeable Phase 1 Clone Trooper helmet, an orange patterned Clone Trooper helmet, a backpack with cover and a rotary blaster cannon into the mix. Both figures will also include a rocket launcher, blaster rifle, and blaster pistol in addition to a jetpack and thermal detonator accessories. Again, pre-orders should be live here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point today.

Additional images of both figures can be found in the gallery below.

