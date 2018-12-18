Hot Toys New Aquaman Figure Features the Classic Costume

Aquaman starring Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry hits theaters in the U.S. on December 21st, so the time is right for Hot Toys to unveil their first sixth scale figure based on the film. As is usually the case with Hot Toys figures, it looks fantastic.

Features include a newly painted head sculpt, the classic comic-inspired suit that we’ve seen in briefly in trailers and on posters for the film, a Trident, interchangeable hands, and a figure stand with an ocean-themed diorama.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re interested in adding the new Aquaman figure to your collection, it should be available right here via Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, December 18th. Inside that link you will also find the Aquaman figure Hot Toys released for Justice League. The official list of features for the new figure are as follows:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in Aquaman

Newly painted head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture and beard

Brown color long hair sculpture

Approximately 33cm tall

Specialized body with over 30 points of articulation

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of Trident holding hands

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) specially tailored Aquaman suit with gold and dark-green colored scale-patterned armor plates.

One (1) gold colored belt

One (1) pair of dark green-colored forearm armors

One (1) pair of dark green-colored leg armors

One (1) pair of dark green-colored colored armor-like boots

Weapons:

One (1) gold-colored Trident with engravings

Accessories:

Specially designed dynamic figure stand features ocean themed diorama

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman/Arthur Curry), Amber Heard (Mera), Abdul-Mateen II (Black Mantra), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), and Patrick Wilson (King Orm). The movie was directed by James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring, Furious 7), and will follow Aquaman/Arthur Curry as he fights to unite the surface world with his underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Aquaman will be released in North America on December 21, 2018.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.