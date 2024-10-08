Hot Wheels Batman 85th Anniversary Set Gets a Ridiculous Prime Big Deal Days Discount

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

DC Comics has been celebrating 85 years of Batman throughout 2024, and so far the festivities have included new merch like Funko Pops and LEGO sets. This Hot Wheels Batmobile set was also added to the lineup, and it looks to be a fantastic item for collectors. It includes five 1:64 scale die-cast iterations of the Batmobile: the Batman '66 TV Series Batmobile, the Batmobile from the 1989 film starring Michael Keaton, the Batman & Robin Batmobile, The Dark Knight Trilogy Tumbler (the camo version for some reason), and the Batmobile from the recent The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson. What's more, it's super cheap right now as part of Amazon's Big Prime Deal Days event.

At the time of writing, thee Hot Wheels Batman 85th anniversary Batmobile set can be found here on Amazon for only $11.99, which is a whopping 40% off the list price. We wouldn't be surprised to see it sell out with this discount, so grab one while you can. From the official description:

"Celebrate the 85th anniversary of Batman with a 5-pack of varieties of his primary vehicle. This set focuses on the evolution of the Batmobile with one from its earliest days on the Batman™ TV show to the latest model from THE BATMAN feature film. Each die-cast vehicle is 1:64 scale with elevated deco and exclusive wheels, and one of the vehicles has an all-zinc casting. The set comes in ownable commemorative packaging, perfect for display."

Speaking of the camo Tumbler from the Dark Knight Trilogy, McFarlane Toys recently launched an Amazon exclusive edition of the vehicle that's designed to accommodate two 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figures. At the time of writing it was still available to pre-order here on Amazon for $69.99 with a release date set for July 26th.

What James Gunn Has Planned For Batman

At the moment, The Brave and the Bold is a bit of a mystery. DC Studios has started off the James Gunn and Peter Safran era with a lot of fun plans. One of the biggest announcements was their Batman project. Longtime fans are excited to see what this Bat-Family-centric take on The Caped Crusader will be like. Damian Wayne fans, your time is here, and this time we're going to see the character in live-action.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn previously wrote. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added during the announcement.