Huge Funko SODA Wave: TMNT, Super Friends, Marvel, and More

Funko SODA collectors can quench their thirst with another wave of limited edition cans. This wave is a big one with new releases from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Super Friends, Masters of the Universe, Bazooka Joe, Starship Troopers, Marvel, and Quake cereal.

Note that each limited edition can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it). A breakdown of the new figures can be found below complete with the edition size. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Sell outs will happen fast - especially on the rarest figures - so jump on them while you can.

Super Friends - Zan (8,000 units)

Super Friends - Jayna (8,000 units)

Starship Troopers - Johnny (8,000 units)

MOTU - Stinkor (8,000 units)

Quake Cereal (10,000 units)

TMNT - Baxter Stockman (10,000 units)

Bazooka Joe (10,000 units)

Thor Ragnarok - Gladiator Hulk (15,000 units)

As noted, sell outs will happen fast on the rarest figures, and half of this wave is pegged for only 8000 pieces. If you miss out, keep tabs on this Hot Topic link as they might turn up for pre-order there in the coming days.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.