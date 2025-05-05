Harry Potter LEGO Sets For Summer 2025 Revealed

LEGO has a lot of new sets coming for the Summer of 2025 and Harry Potter is going to be front and center with some amazing new sets. Highlights of the wave include a detailed Hogwarts Castle: The Main Tower (76454) set with a trapdoor to Fluffy’s room and a swiveling staircase to Dumbledore’s office. There’s also LEGO Privet Drive: Aunt Marge’s Visit (76451), which places builders right back into the scuffle on the night that Aunt Marge inflated. The Dursley home feels just like it did in the movies, right down to Harry’s little closet under the stairs. There’s even a Monster Book of Monsters set that actually chomps!

Videos by ComicBook.com

If adding these film-accurate sets to your collection is a priority, then head here to see all the available Harry Potter sets. Some are even available to pre-order now, while the rest will open up on May 31st / June 1, 2025 at 9pm PT / 12am ET. Read below for more details and individual links.

LEGO Hogwarts Castle: The Main Tower (76454) / 2135 Pieces / $259 / Available to Pre-order Now / See here at LEGO: “This set features a trapdoor to escape from Fluffy’s room, trigger-activated Devil’s Snare, Flying Keys function and swiveling Grand Staircase up to Dumbledore’s office. Look out for 6 collectible Hogwarts portraits and iconic details in the castle, such as the Mirror of Erised and Sorting Hat.”

/ 2135 Pieces / $259 / Available to Pre-order Now / See here at LEGO: “This set features a trapdoor to escape from Fluffy’s room, trigger-activated Devil’s Snare, Flying Keys function and swiveling Grand Staircase up to Dumbledore’s office. Look out for 6 collectible Hogwarts portraits and iconic details in the castle, such as the Mirror of Erised and Sorting Hat.” LEGO Book Nook: Hogwarts Express (76450) / 832 Pieces / $99.99 / Available to Pre-order Now / See here at LEGO: “Recreate iconic scenes at King’s Cross Platform 9¾ with Harry Potter and Ron Weasley minifigures and LEGO figures of their pets Hedwig and Scabbers. Includes a detailed locomotive and carriage with side cutouts for minifigure access, and the carriage has mirrors at one end to create the illusion of a longer train.”

/ 832 Pieces / $99.99 / Available to Pre-order Now / See here at LEGO: “Recreate iconic scenes at King’s Cross Platform 9¾ with Harry Potter and Ron Weasley minifigures and LEGO figures of their pets Hedwig and Scabbers. Includes a detailed locomotive and carriage with side cutouts for minifigure access, and the carriage has mirrors at one end to create the illusion of a longer train.” LEGO Quality Quidditch Supplies & Ice Cream Parlour (76452) / 795 Pieces / $99.99 / Available to Pre-order Now / See here at LEGO: “Includes 2 iconic Diagon Alley shops, plus 6 minifigures. The ice cream parlour opens up for easy play and has seating inside and out, plus a retro-style ice cream stand in the street.”

/ 795 Pieces / $99.99 / Available to Pre-order Now / See here at LEGO: “Includes 2 iconic Diagon Alley shops, plus 6 minifigures. The ice cream parlour opens up for easy play and has seating inside and out, plus a retro-style ice cream stand in the street.” LEGO Thestral Family (76458) / 548 Pieces / $69.99 / Available to Pre-order Now / See here at LEGO: This set features adult and baby Thestral figures, with posable heads, wings and legs, and the adult Thestral has fabric wings that can be folded out for majestic flight poses.

/ 548 Pieces / $69.99 / Available to Pre-order Now / See here at LEGO: This set features adult and baby Thestral figures, with posable heads, wings and legs, and the adult Thestral has fabric wings that can be folded out for majestic flight poses. LEGO Chomping Monster Book of Monsters (76449) / 518 Pieces / $59.99 / Available to order June 1st, 2025 / See here at LEGO: This set allows builders to recreate The Monster Book of Monsters, the sentient textbook used in the care of magical creatures. It features hidden wheels and a pull-back function that allows you to pull it back, let it go and watch it speed away with its mouth chomping.

/ 518 Pieces / $59.99 / Available to order June 1st, 2025 / See here at LEGO: This set allows builders to recreate The Monster Book of Monsters, the sentient textbook used in the care of magical creatures. It features hidden wheels and a pull-back function that allows you to pull it back, let it go and watch it speed away with its mouth chomping. LEGO Fawkes: Dumbledore’s Phoenix (76448) / 299 Pieces / $22.99 / Available to order June 1st, 2025 / See here at LEGO: This buildable Fawkes figure brings to life the majestic Phoenix, and includes a brick-built Sorting Hat and Sword of Gryffindor.

/ 299 Pieces / $22.99 / Available to order June 1st, 2025 / See here at LEGO: This buildable Fawkes figure brings to life the majestic Phoenix, and includes a brick-built Sorting Hat and Sword of Gryffindor. LEGO Hogwarts Castle: Herbology Class (76445) / 390 Pieces / $49.99 / Available to order June 1st, 2025 / See here at LEGO: Lots of plants in this Herbology Classroom! Choose this set and get 3 LEGO Harry Potter Mandrake toy plants made for this set, as well as 3 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures – Neville Longbottom, Hermione Granger and Professor Sprout.

/ 390 Pieces / $49.99 / Available to order June 1st, 2025 / See here at LEGO: Lots of plants in this Herbology Classroom! Choose this set and get 3 LEGO Harry Potter Mandrake toy plants made for this set, as well as 3 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures – Neville Longbottom, Hermione Granger and Professor Sprout. LEGO Privet Drive: Aunt Marge’s Visit (76451) / 639 Pieces / $89.99 / Available to order June 1st, 2025 / See here at LEGO: “This buildable house is a detailed recreation of the Dursley family home with its conservatory, and it opens out for easy access to the interior. With details like a removable table in the kitchen/dining area, a secret door on the back of the house to Harry’s old bedroom in the cupboard under the stairs, and removable bars on Harry’s upstairs bedroom window, this entire set is incredibly interactive. Also includes an inflated Aunt Marge minifigure.”

If you want to dive right in, you can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers that are listed below. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here.

Want to stay up to date on all the latest Harry Potter news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!