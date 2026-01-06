Deal Alert: IOI Collection Bundle Is Currently 80% Off, With 5 Classic Hitman-Era Games

Agent 47’s legacy is on sale for less than a Hamilton, and you really don’t want to miss this contract.

The “must-buy” label gets thrown around a lot, and often for no good reason. But when GOG knocks 80% off the entire IO Interactive Collection, bringing six full PC games down to just $9.59, it’s time to pay attention. This bundle is a treasure trove of stealth-action history featuring the iconic Hitman franchise alongside a cult classic that deserves way more love than it got.

And the clock is ticking. This deal vanishes on January 11, 2026.

What’s in the Briefcase?

The IOI Collection delivers six complete games that chart the evolution of one of gaming’s most distinctive franchises:

Freedom Fighters – The squad-based resistance fighter that isn’t Hitman, but is plenty fun all its own

Hitman: Codename 47 – Where it all began

Hitman 2: Silent Assassin – When the series found its footing

Hitman: Contracts – Dark, atmospheric, and still discussed in hushed tones

Hitman: Blood Money – The pinnacle of classic Hitman for many die-hards

Hitman: Absolution – The controversial bridge to the World of Assassination trilogy

This bundle is a playable museum of stealth-action game design, showing how Agent 47 evolved from a somewhat janky, yet ambitious debut into the refined murder sandbox we know today.

Why Hitman Fans Should Care

If you’ve only played the recent World of Assassination trilogy, diving into these classics is like discovering the secret origins of mechanics you’ve taken for granted. Blood Money especially remains the high watermark for many franchise veterans, with its New Orleans level alone worth the price of admission.

Meanwhile, Contracts delivers some of the series’ most atmospheric and genuinely unsettling missions. And yes, Absolution might be divisive, but it’s fun to see how IO Interactive experimented before landing on the formula that would define their inevitable masterpieces.

Let’s not overlook Freedom Fighters, though… the non-Hitman standout in this collection. This third-person squad-based action game about fighting a Soviet occupation of America has developed a cult following for good reason. The charismatic squad command system was ahead of its time, and frankly, it’s criminal this game never got a proper sequel. At this price, consider it the bonus track that ends up becoming your favorite song.

The GOG Advantage

What makes this deal even sweeter is the GOG treatment. Everything here is completely DRM-free. That means no launchers, no always-online requirements, just games you actually own. Download, backup, and play offline. And with its dynamic pricing, GOG even automatically adjusts the bundle price if you already own some titles.

Let’s do the math: $9.59 for six complete games works out to about $1.60 per title. Even if you only end up playing Blood Money and Freedom Fighters, you’re still getting an incredible deal. At full price, this bundle would run you nearly $50, and even during typical sales, you’d likely still be looking at $20+ for the collection.

This is essentially the cheapest way to own the classic Hitman catalog on PC, period.

The assassination window is closing on January 11, so don’t miss your shot. Whether you’re a longtime fan wanting to revisit where it all began, a newcomer curious about Agent 47’s origins, or just someone who appreciates a ridiculous amount of gaming value, this bundle is a contract worth taking.