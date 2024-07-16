Jazwares SDCC Lineup Features Star Wars, AEW, Hello Kitty, and More (Exclusive)

Soon fans from all over will be making their way to San Diego Comic-Con, and those in attendance will not want to miss out on the big exclusive collectibles that Jazwares will have at their booth. Now ComicBook can give you your exclusive first look at Jazwares’ SDCC lineup, including some amazing offerings from the worlds of Star Wars, AEW, Pokemon, Hello Kitty and Friends, Squishmallows, Mermicorno Starfall, and more. Jazwares will also be hosting a panel at SDCC on Saturday, July 27th, where Jeremy Padawer will give fans a sneak peek at what’s coming from Jazwares in the future. You can check out the full SDCC exclusives lineup on the next slide, and you can pick up these items in person at the Jazwares Booth #3513.

There’s a wide variety of exclusives this year, and some of my favorites include AEW’s Kenny Omega Captain America-inspired gear and shield, the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron X-Wing and Tie Fighter game console set, and the assortment of adorable Squishmallows (including the adorable Floyd the Fries), the Jailbreak: SWAT Van, and the 50th Anniversary Hello Kitty Plush. You can check out the full rundown of everything available from Jazwares below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jazwares SDCC 2024 Exclusives Lineup

50th Anniversary Hello Kitty Plush – Ages: 6+ – MSRP: $40

STAR WARS Micro Galaxy Squadron X-Wing + Tie Fighter Game Console – Ages: 8+ MSRP: $100

AEW Kenny Omega Figure – Ages: 8+ – MSRP: $40

Mermicorno Starfall Astra & Gwen Collector’s Edition – Join heroes Astra & Gwen with the Exclusive Limited Edition 2-Pack and dive into the world of Mermicorno: Starfall. Inspired by beloved tokidoki characters, enchanting unicorn-mermaid heroes combine their powers to face the evil Ika Inkblot and discover the magic of self-expression, new friendships, and the best bowl of ramen in the sea! – MSRP: $30

Squishmallows – Reshma the Cow – Ages: 3+ – MSRP: $40

Squishmallows – Joelle the Bigfoot – Ages: 3+ – MSRP: $40

Squishmallows – Floyd the Fries – Ages: 3+ – MSRP: $40

Squishmallows – Tatiana the Dragon – Ages: 3+ – MSRP: $40

Jailbreak: SWAT Van – Ages: 6+ – MSRP: $25

Pokémon Kanto Region Favorites Set – Celebrate Generation I with the Pokémon Kanto Region Team. Debuting at SDCC 2024, this limited edition set features seven unique battle figures and four blast accessories. Get ready to train with 2-inch Pikachu, Meowth, and Mew, 4.5-inch Charizard, Blastoise, and Mewtwo, and a 12-inch Venusaur. Encased in premium packaging, each figure looks like it jumped right out of the Pokémon Animated Series. Only available at SDCC 2024. Officially licensed by Jazwares. – Ages: 6+ – MSRP: $100

Jazwares SDCC Panel

Jazwares will hold its SDCC 2024 Spotlight Panel on Saturday, July 27th from 12:30 PT to 1:30 PT, and you will find the panel in room 5AB. The panel will feature members of the brand and design teams for franchises like Pokemon, Squishmallows, AEW, Total Anime, Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron, Hello Kitty and Friends, and more, and the teams will reveal several new collectibles throughout. Fans will also get a sneak peek at Jazwares’ new Total Anime products, including Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Spy Family, and Attack on Titan.

You can also stop by the Jazwares Booth #3513 all weekend long to pick up the new exclusives, though there will also be several activations happening throughout the show. Tokidoki artist Simone will also be there for a signing on Friday, July 26th from 1 PM to 2 PM.

Which collectible will you be picking up at Comic-Con? You can talk all things toys and collectibles with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb, and you can check out all of the new exclusives on the next slide.

50th Anniversary Hello Kitty Plush

Jailbreak: SWAT Van (Packaging)

Jailbreak: SWAT Van (Up Close)

Mermicorno Starfall Astra & Gwen Collector’s Edition

Squishmallows Reshma the Cow

Squishmallows Reshma the Cow (Blacklight)

Squishmallows – Joelle the Bigfoot

Squishmallows – Joelle the Bigfoot (Blacklight)

Squishmallows – Tatiana the Dragon

Squishmallows – Tatiana the Dragon (Blacklight)

Squishmallows – Floyd the Fries

Squishmallows – Floyd the Fries (Blacklight)

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron X-Wing + Tie Fighter Game Console (Packaging)

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron X-Wing + Tie Fighter Game Console

AEW Kenny Omega (Packaging)

AEW Kenny Omega (Up Close)

Pokémon Kanto Region Favorites Set (Packaging)

Pokémon Kanto Region Favorites Set (Up Close)