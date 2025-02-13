John Wick 4K Box Set Is Only $18 As Part Of An Anti-Valentine’s Day Blu-ray Deal

Want to go on a thrilling, death-defying adventure? You don’t even need to leave the couch. Universal’s physical media site, GRUV, has got you covered. GRUV is currently running an Anti-Valentine’s Day Blu-Ray Sale that’s focused on action and horror, and one of the best deals going is happening on the John Wick: 3-film Collection (4K Ultra HD Bot Set), which can be ordered here for as little as $17.49 wen you use the code SIGNUP20 at checkout (only works with single item purchases). The 3-film collection includes 3 4K UHD discs and 3 digital copies along with special features like deleted scenes, exclusive featurettes, commentaries, and more. But that’s not all!

You can check out the rest of their Anti-Valentine’s Day sale here. A few new releases make it into this sale, like Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man or Drive Away Dolls, Ethan Coen’s first film without his brother and long-time collaborator, Joel Coen, so film connoisseurs should definitely head over and browse around. Amazon also has their own BOGO 50% deal happening that includes some standout films listed below. You’ll notice that John Wick films are part of the deal, and if you play your cards right you could get the 3-film collection even cheaper than you can at GRUV.

If physical media is your thing, I definitely recommend taking advantage of these deals when they happen, and there’s a bit of a perfect storm happening right now. Even Criterion has a sale going, that marks all 4K UHD discs 30% off (the deals can also be found on Amazon). And the truest, best advice I can give film collectors? Check your local thrift store! Who knows what could be in those bargain bins.



