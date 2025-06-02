Jurassic World Rebirth Funko Pops Arrive With The Distortus Rex

The Jurassic World franchise returns on July 2nd with its fourth film, Jurassic World Rebirth, and Funko’s here to get you ready for the upcoming dinosaur adventure. The latest Pop figure drop is focused on the dinosaurs that will appear in the film, though we have no doubt that characters like Zora Bennett, Duncan Kincaid, and Dr. Henry Loomis are not far behind. Among the new figures is a Funko Pop of the terrifying Distortus rex (D-rex), a 6-limbed mutant Tyrannosaurus rex. Head to Entertainment Earth to pre-order. The figures should also be available here on Amazon and here at Hot Topic soon. Read on for additional info, including details on a bunch of other toys that were recently released in support of the film.

Below you’ll find a complete breakdown of the new Jurassic World Rebirth Funko Pop wave, but you’ll also be interested to know that a huge collection of toys for the upcoming film debuted here at Comicbook over the weekend. Look out for the Rumble ‘n Rampage Distortus Rex, Mattel’s $50 toy inspired by the mutant dino. Your first official look at some of the best new Jurassic World Rebirth toys can be found right here, including in-hand images of the Rumble ‘n Rampage Distortus Rex from Mattel..

Jurassic World Rebirth Spinosaurus Jumbo 10-Inch Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Jurassic World Rebirth Distortus Rex Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Jurassic World Rebirth Mosasaurus Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Jurassic World Rebirth Titanosaurus Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Jurassic World Rebirth Quetzalcoatlus Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Jurassic World Rebirth Aquilops Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Jurassic World Rebirth Aquilops Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain

The new film takes a deeper look at the new world dinosaurs live in, as a new team ventures to the original island of Jurassic Park to find a supposedly crisis-averting drug and along the way, discover a whole slew of mutated dinosaurs instead. Starring Scarlett Johannson as the covert operation expert Zora Bennett, Mahershala Ali as team leader Duncan Kincaid, and Johnathan Bailey as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis. I’m sure fans of the series are in for another scary romp back in the jungle of the original movie. As noted, Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2.



