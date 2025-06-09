Jurassic World Rebirth Dinosaurs Stomp Into 7-Eleven Stores With Exclusive Snacks & Merch

Hunger is going extinct. 7-Eleven Inc., the world’s largest convenience retailer, announced it’s partnered with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to bring the dinosaurs of Jurassic World Rebirth to 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores nationwide with limited time flavors, branded products, and immersive in-store takeovers. Marking a new Jurassic era in the prehistoric franchise, Rebirth (in theaters July 2) brings new dinosaur species — including the friendly Aquilops and Titanosaurus, and dinos deemed too dangerous for the original Jurassic Park, like the mutated Indominus Rex and the Mutadons — to life on the big screen.

The Gareth Edwards-directed film features the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air — the gigantic Titanosaurus, aquatic Mosasaurus, and winged Quetzalcoatlus — which can be found on their own limited-edition Big Gulp drink cups and badge-style dangler straws (both sets of three are sold separately and priced at $7.11).

LEFT TO RIGHT: TITANOSAURUS, QUETZALCOATLUS, MOSASAURUS BIG GULP COLLECTIBLE CUPS

7-Eleven’s Slurpee has evolved. The classic Blue Raspberry and Cherry Slurpee flavors have been renamed to the Jurassic-inspired Mission: Deep Blue and Mission: Colossal Cherry, which can be paired with hot food offerings in limited-time packaging featuring the dinosaurs of Jurassic World Rebirth. Hot food combos include the 5-piece Bone-in Wings for $5 or 2 slices of pizza + large Big Gulp drink for $4.

Among the other exclusive 7Select flavors are Jurassic World Rebirth-branded 7-Select Replenish Blue Raspberry Zero Sugar sports drinks and 7-Select Gummi Dinosaurs.

The collaboration involves store takeovers of select Speedway and 7-Eleven stores, which will be completely transformed, inside and out, into a Jurassic World Rebirth experience of immersive decor, photo ops, and collectibles, including a pair of exclusive Jurassic World Rebirth sunglasses available at participating stores. From June 27 to July 6, stores in New York City (the 7-Eleven located at 673 8th Ave, New York, NY 10036), Los Angeles (1611 W Olive Ave, Burbank, California, 91506), and Beavercreek, Ohio (Speedway located at 3991 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek, OH 45440) will be decked out in dinosaurs.

The promotion also includes the chance to win daily Jurassic World Rebirth tickets through July 16. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who purchase any 20-ounce Dr Pepper bottle at 7-Eleven or Speedway stores and use their rewards at checkout will be entered to win tickets.

Finally, 7-Eleven’s online merch store, 7Collection, has launched a line of exclusive 7-Eleven x Jurassic World Rebirth apparel and other items, including graphic tees, trucker hats, and sticker sets. You can find the limited-time offerings at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores or the online 7-Eleven store.

Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc, said of the Jurassic World promo, “This summer, we’re bringing a new kind of adventure to customers in stores — one where the Slurpee drinks flow, the snacks roar and the dinosaurs rule the snack aisles. Our Jurassic World Rebirth collaboration is a full-blown, snack-fueled adventure for fans of all ages to enjoy.”

In Rebirth, set five years after the events of 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Scarlett Johansson (The Avengers) plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Joining Zora on the mission are Duncan Kincaid (Blade‘s Mahershala Ali), Zora’s most trusted team member, and paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Wicked‘s Jonathan Bailey). Pharmaceutical representative Martin Krebs (Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Rupert Friend) sends the group to an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park that is inhabited by the worst dinosaurs that were left behind, where they encounter civilian Reuben Delgado (The Lincoln Lawyer‘s Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and his shipwrecked family.

Tickets are now on sale for Jurassic World Rebirth, which opens only in theaters July 2.