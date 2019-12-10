Massive Jurassic World T-Rex Toy Is on Sale for Only $22.49

Mattel’s Jurassic World Battle Damage Roarin’ Super Colossal Tyrannosaurus Rex measures approximately 3-feet long, it roars when you open the mouth, and it can swallow up to 20 mini action figure dinosaurs and store them in its belly. Needless to say, this massive T-Rex toy would make for an amazing holiday gift – especially when it can be had for only $22.49 (63% off) with free shipping. Here’s how to make it happen…

Best Buy is currently running a 25% off sale on one select toy or collectible for My Best Buy members (you can join for free here). When you’re logged in, you’ll see the option to apply the extra discount to the Jurassic World Super Colossal Tyrannosaurus Rex via the product page. Best Buy could remove eligibility for the T-Rex at any time, though the toy is on sale for only $29.99 without the My Best Buy bonus – which is still a steal. The My Best Buy sale ends on December 15th, so jump on it while you can. If you want to see what else is available, you can shop the entire sale right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the official description:

“Get ready for thrilling action and adventure with Jurassic World! At approximately three feet long, this Battle Damage Roarin’ Super Colossal Tyrannosaurus Rex is based on the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex from Jurassic World. This incredible figure has realistic battle damage detail, decoration and you can open the mouth for a booming roar! And with articulated arms and legs, and extra-wide jaws that can open and close, she can even swallow and store up to 20 mini action figure dinosaurs (sold separately). To release the dinosaurs, open the door on the belly. Run NOW! Mini action figure dinosaurs sold separately.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.