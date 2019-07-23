Last Call for the Jaws Shark Eating Quint Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Funko Pop

At this point, most of the big San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Funko Pop figure releases are long gone, but you still have a chance to grab the #760 Jaws Shark Eating Quint if you hurry. It’s a Deluxe Pop that measures 10-inches long, and it’s one of the best figures to come out of SDCC this year.

The only place you can get one is right here at Entertainment Earth, and we’ve been told that it is very nearly sold out. So, this is your last chance to grab one at the regular price (the rest of the Jaws Funko Pop lineup is available here). Note that this Jaws figure is one of two Entertainment Earth SDCC 2019 Funko Pop exclusives. The other is Marvel’s Man-Thing, which is also available but running low on stock. You can check out all of Funko’s SDCC releases via our master list to see if there are other Pop figures that are still available.

On a related note, Funko recently launched this outstanding Hocus Pocus Movie Moment Pop figure featuring the Sanderson sisters gazing into a cauldron with a bubbling green potion. At the time of writing, pre-orders are live right here for $36.99 with shipping expected “on or before” September 4th.

Note that a new line of Sanderson Sisters Funko Pop pen toppers were also released and can be ordered right here for $5.99 each. Inside that link you’ll also find the previous Pop figures and the rest of Spirit Halloween’s Hocus Pocus lineup, which includes toys, housewares, clothing, costumes, and more.

