LEGO Art Vincent Van Gogh Sunflowers 3D Set Is Available To Pre-Order

Following releases inspired by iconic artworks such as The Great Wave and Starry Night, LEGO is about to bring another brick-built Vincent Van Gogh masterpiece into the LEGO Art lineup. Created in collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Sunflowers (#31215) set recreates one of the most recognizable artworks in the world using 2615 pieces. The result, in our opinion, is the best entry into the LEGO Art lineup to date, and everything you need to know about it can be found below.

Van Gogh painted several versions of Sunflowers while living in Arles, France, but the LEGO set is based on a version from 1889 that hangs in the Van Gogh Museum. It features 16 sunflowers in a 3D design that attempts to mimic Van Gogh’s thick impastos and his use of light and shade. It also features 3 shades of yellow, adjustable petals, and a removable frame. When complete, you can hang it on your wall using the included hanger elements. It measures 21 in. (54 cm) high, 16 in. (41 cm) wide and 2 in. (5 cm) deep.

Pre-orders for the Vincent Van Gogh LEGO Art Sunflowers (#31215) set are available now here at the LEGO Shop priced at $199.99. It will officially launch on March 1st. Note that the release will be celebrated with replicas that will be permanently displayed in the Van Gogh Museum and in the LEGO Store, Amsterdam. What’s more, a brick-built LEGO installation will be on view in the museum from June to August 2025 and will later be housed at LEGO House Billund and LEGO World, Utrecht. A virtual tour will be available for fans to enjoy online. Now, imagine that Van Gogh scene from Doctor Who (you know the one), only it takes place in this LEGO exhibition. Would he still be crying or would he be confused as hell?

LEGO Designer Stijn Oom had the following to say about the project: ‘Working on one of the world’s most famous paintings can be quite daunting, but recreating Sunflowers has been a dream come true. We collaborated closely with the Van Gogh Museum and its experts, delving into the details to meticulously craft a 3D version of the original artwork. One of the most challenging yet crucial aspects was translating the impasto effect into LEGO bricks while preserving the painting’s asymmetrical yet balanced composition. We are incredibly proud of the result and hope our fans enjoy building it as much as we enjoyed bringing Van Gogh’s masterpiece to life.’

Rob Groot, Managing Director of the Van Gogh Museum added: “It was wonderful to see how LEGO Group and the experts of our museum have collaborated with such attention to detail and appreciation for the original artwork. We hope this LEGO set will inspire and engage new audiences with the art and life story of Vincent van Gogh.