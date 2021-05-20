LEGO's Everyone Is Awesome LGBTQ+ Set Launches for Pride Month

LEGO is about to deliver their first ever LGBTQ-themed set with the 346-piece Everyone Is Awesome (40516). As you might have guessed, the name was inspired by the song from the The LEGO Movie - a perfect fit for a design that's focused on a message of inclusivity. The timing is also right with Pride Month 2021 coming up in June.

The Everyone is Awesome set features a vibrant rainbow flag-style design complete with 11 minifigures that celebrate a broad range of people in the LGBTQIA+ community. It was created by LEGO’s Vice President of Design Matthew Ashton, who provided a lot of insight into the project and its message. He writes:

"Design-wise, I love how bold yet simplistic the set is. It sends a powerful message, but it is also fun and quirky and doesn’t take itself too seriously. We’ve made sure to include black and brown colors to represent the broad diversity of everyone within the LGBTQIA+ community. We’ve also added in the pale blue, white and pink to support and embrace the trans community as well. I purposely put the purple drag queen in as a clear nod to the fabulous side of the LGBTQIA+ community. I hope it’s a joy to build and a joy to look at, and hopefully it will bring a lot of joy to people’s lives."

As noted, Pride Month 2021 takes place in June, and if you want to kick things off with this historic LEGO set, you'll be able to order it right here at LEGO.com for $34.99 starting on June 1st. Odds are orders will begin at 9pm PT (5/31) 12am ET (6/1), and it would be a good idea to be there at launch time. Expect this set to sell out fast.

Note that LEGO has quite a few big sets planned for release on June 1st. These sets include the general release of Friends The Apartments (10292) and the Spider-Man Daily Bugle (76178), though pre-orders for both sets are currently live for VIP members. Keep your eyes open for special deals and promotions for VIP members here at LEGO.com on the launch date.

