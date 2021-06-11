LEGO Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger Technic Set Is On Sale

After a very long wait, F9 is finally hitting theaters on June 25th. LEGO‘s first Fast & Furious set – the 4211 LEGO Technic Dom’s Charger – was released last year around the time that the film was originally slated to premiere. The fact that the LEGO set has been out for a while means that you might be able to score a deal on it occasionally – like now for instance. You can order the Dom’s Charger set here at Walmart and here on Amazon for $80 – a 20% discount.

The 1077-piece set will produce a 1:13 scale version of Dominic Toretto’s 1970s Dodge Charger R/T, with features that include moving pistons, suspension, steering system and air blower along with fun details like nitro bottles in the trunk. It can even be displayed in the wheelstand position when you’re not pretending to drive it off the LEGO International Space Station or something.

In F9 the franchise picks up “after the events of The Fate of the Furious, Dominic Toretto and his family must face Dom’s younger brother Jakob (John Cena), a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher (Charlize Theron), and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.”

Justin Lin — who previously directed The Fast Saga installments The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6 — returns to the franchise to direct the first of the franchise’s final three movies. He says it’s the best Fast & Furious movie yet. You can check out our F9 review right here and find out if we agree.

