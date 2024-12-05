LEGO Harry Potter: Here Are The New Sets For January 2025

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. The start of a new year is a major event for LEGO, and they’re hitting the ground running with Harry Potter in January 2025 with some big new releases. The lineup is headlined by the 2750-piece Diagon Alley Wizarding Shops (76444 / $199.99) set and the 1601-piece Malfoy Manor (76453 / $149.99) set, both of which are available to pre-order now. However, there are several smaller sets on the way that you’ll want to have on your radar for January 1st. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

Note that all of the Harry Potter LEGO sets mentioned here will officially be available on December 31st / January 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop. At the time of writing, the Wizarding Shops and Malfoy Manor sets are the only two that can be pre-ordered. You should also keep the following December 2024 promotions in mind if you plan on pre-ordering ahead of the launch date:

LEGO Ballerina and Nutcracker Scene (40701)

LEGO Promotions For December 2024

LEGO Ballerina and Nutcracker Scene (40701) – See at LEGO: This set will be a Gift with Purchase from December 6th to 12th (or while stocks last) on orders $150 or more at LEGO.com.

– See at LEGO: This set will be a Gift with Purchase from December 6th to 12th (or while stocks last) on orders $150 or more at LEGO.com. LEGO Insiders 2X Points : During that same period, LEGO Insiders will get 2X Points on purchases.

: During that same period, LEGO Insiders will get 2X Points on purchases. Expect a new round of promotional offers to be available on January 1st.

LEGO Harry Potter Sets For January 2025

Below you’ll find a breakdown of the upcoming Harry Potter LEGO sets for January 2025. Additional sets will be added if they’re revealed, so stay tuned for updates.

Harry Potter Television Series

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise must be aware of the new Harry Potter television series being made by WB. The HBO Original series is stated to be a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s seven books, with Rowling serving as Executive Producer. The new series is currently running casting calls for the main cast, so we’re definitely interested to see who they pick as the new Harry, Ron, and Hermione. The show is being led by showrunner and executive producer Francesca Gardiner (Succession) and executive producer and director Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones and The Last of Us).

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years,” Warners said in a press release announcing the series order. “Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.” You can keep tabs on the latest news about the TV series right here.