LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Set Deal Is Back

If you’ve been yearning to enter the halls of Hogwarts Castle, then now’s your chance. The 76419 LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set (which originally launched back in 2023) is back on sale here on Amazon and here at Walmart. Originally priced at $169.99, the 2,660-piece set is now going for $136.99. That’s 19% off and just a shade off an all-time low. On that note, keep in mind that September 2025 will be a big month for new Harry Potter LEGO sets. You can check out all of the upcoming releases right here via our roundup. Additional details about the Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set can be found below.

This is definitely a great price for this set, which includes not only the magnificent castle, but also the courtyards, greenhouses, paths, bridges, and the rocky landscape leading to the Black Lake. Using the interior pieces, you can also create iconic Harry Potter rooms like the Chamber of Secrets or the Potions Classroom. Of course, the 6020-piece LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle 71043 is the ultimate option, but you’ll have to pay $469.99 at LEGO for it. This dialed down version of the castle is a great way for fans to still have their own Hogwarts without the huge price tag.

Additional elements of this Hogwarts set include a statue minifigure of the Architect of Hogwarts along with the Durmstrang Ship, Beauxbatons Carriage, Whomping Willow and Ford Anglia. The set includes 2660 pieces and measures 8.5 in. (21 cm) high, 13.5 in. (35 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep.

Harry Potter LEGO Sets For September 2025

As noted, September 2025 will be a big month for new Harry Potter LEGO releases, with the major highlight being the Hogsmeade Village Collector’s Edition. There will also be several GWP offers tied to Harry Potter LEGO purchases. A full breakdown can be found below.