LEGO Ideas 21325 Medieval Blacksmith Set Is About to Drop

LEGO kicked off 2021 with some fantastic new releases, and another is about to drop. The 21325 Medieval Blacksmith set is the latest fan-inspired release from the LEGO Ideas program, and it looks like something special.

The Medieval Blacksmith set includes 2164 pieces and three levels that are loaded with details. The roof can be easily removed to access bedroom, kitchen, and workshop areas that are packed with fun items like a LEGO light brick-powered glowing forge, tools, and armor. There's also an apple tree and well in the garden.

As for the minifigures, you'll get a blacksmith, archer and two Black Falcon Knights (they're back!) with 4 swords, 3 shields and a halberd. Rounding out the set is a posable horse figure with a buildable cart and dog and frog figures.

Orders/Pre-orders for the 21325 Medieval Blacksmith set are set to begin here at LEGO.com starting on February 1st - most likely at 9pm PST / 12am EST on January 31st-February 1st. It's priced at $149.99, which seems like a pretty good deal as far as LEGO sets of this caliber are concerned.

On that note, you'll want to check LEGO's offers and promotions section on the release day to see if the Medieval Blacksmith set is eligible for any bonuses. Keep in mind that the massive, 5685-piece LEGO Ninjago City Gardens Set also becomes widely available on February 1st. Unfortunately, it sold out during an early VIP access period, but they might have a restock for the full launch.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.