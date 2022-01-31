LEGO Ideas 21332 The Globe Set Is On Sale Now

The recently released LEGO 31203 World Map set ($249.99) has the distinction of being the LEGO set with the highest part count (11,695 pieces), but it was designed as an art piece rather than a set for geography buffs. That’s not the case with the LEGO Ideas 21332 The Globe set, which recreates a vintage earth globe with 2585 pieces. If you want to add The Globe to your LEGO collection, you first chance is happening tonight, January 31st/February 1st at 9pm PST / 12am EST here at LEGO.com, where it will be available to purchase for $199.99.. Everything you need to know about the new set can be found below.

The concept for The Globe set originated with LEGO fan Guillaume Roussel as part of LEGO’s Ideas crowdsourcing platform, and includes features like glow-in-the-dark continent and ocean name tiles and the ability to spin on an axis of LEGO Technic pieces. When complete it measures over 16-inches tall, making it a pretty fantastic display piece.

Federico Begher, LEGO Group Head of Global Marketing for Adults had the following to say about the set: “What is so wonderful about this set is that, with a little imagination, it allows fans to discover the world through LEGO bricks. The globe is a symbol of dreams and aspirations of travel to come for all who are seeking a bit of adventure or for those looking to learn about our world. When reviewing Guillaume’s’ set we could see the passion he had for travel and adventure, but also for inspiring building fans everywhere. Our designers also relished the challenge of making this set spin.”

