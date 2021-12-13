LEGO Creator Expert 10294 The Titanic Is Back In Stock

If you judge the title “Biggest LEGO Set Ever” based on sheer size, than the 10294 LEGO Creator Expert Titanic is about to take over the top spot at over 4-feet in length (53-inches and 1:200 scale to be precise). In terms of part count (9090 pieces), it ranks behind the 31203 World Map with its 11,695 pieces and slightly ahead of the 10276 Colosseum with its 9036pieces. Regardless, it’s clear that the upcoming Titanic is one of the most ambitious sets that LEGO has ever produced, so it’s no surprise that the set sold out quickly in pre-order when they launched in November. You have another chance today, but it probably won’t last long.

At the time of writing, the 10294 LEGO Creator Expert Titanic set is in stock and available to order here at LEGO.com for $629.99. If you miss it, you will be able to grab it here on eBay, though we expect that it will be available at retailers like Amazon next year. Note that The LEGO Ideas Home Alone House set and LEGO Batmobile Tumbler set also launched alongside the Titanic set.

Features of the 10294 LEGO Creator Expert Titanic set include the ability to divide into three sections for interior views. You’ll be able to build the ship’s bridge, promenade deck, grand staircase, cabins fro different passenger classes, dining room, smoking lounge, reading lounge, swimming pool, boiler room and more. You can also turn the propellers and watch the piston engines turn.

It appears that no detail was spared. LEGO notes that the Titanic model includes 300 portholes, the iconic bridge, lifeboats, benches, cargo crane and more. You can take a closer look in the image gallery below.

