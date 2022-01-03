The First LEGO Sets for 2022 Are On Sale Now

A new year brings with it hope for better times ahead, and 2022 is starting off on the right foot with over 100 new LEGO set releases. These new sets launched on January 1st, and are available to order now. The lineup includes new LEGO sets from Star Wars, Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Mario, Harry Potter, and much more.
Below you’ll find a selection of some of the best LEGO sets that launched New Year’s Day. If you want to dive right in, you can find all of the new LEGO set releases right here in the “Available Now” section at LEGO.com. If a set has sold out, you might be able to find it here at Entertainment Earth.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Star Wars LEGO Sets:
- LEGO Star Wars Hoth AT-ST – $49.99 – See at Entertainment Earth
- Snowtrooper Battle Pack – $19.99 – See at Entertainment Earth
- Clone Trooper Command Station – $14.99
- Defence of Hoth – $14.99
- Ahsoka Tano Brickheadz – $9.99
Gaming LEGO Sets:
- Sonic the Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone – $69.99
- Luigi’s Mansion Haunt-and-Seek Expansion Set – $79.99
- Big Urchin Beach Ride Expansion Set – $59.99
- Luigi’s Mansion Entryway Expansion Set – $39.99
- Dorrie’s Beachfront Expansion Set – $29.99
- Luigi’s Mansion Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set – $29.99
- Bowser Jr.’s Clown Car Expansion Set – $9.99
- Character Packs – Series 4 – $4.99
Creator Expert and Technic LEGO Sets:
- Boutique Hotel – $199.99
- High-Speed Train – $19.99
- BMW M 1000 RR – $229.99
- Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 – $49.99
- Formula E Porsche 99X Electric – $49.99
Marvel LEGO Sets:
- Spider-Man Webquarters Hangout – $49.99
- Iron Man Figure – $39.99
- Gargantos Showdown – $29.99
- Spider-Man at Doc Ock’s Lab – $29.99
- Hulk vs. Rhino Truck Showdown – $19.99
Lunar New Year and City LEGO Sets:
- Lunar New Year Ice Festival – $119.99
- Lunar New Year Traditions – $79.99
- Rocket Launch Center – $149.99
- Hospital – $119.99
- Lunar Research Base – $119.99
- Fire Brigade – $99.99
- Police Chase at the Bank – $99.99
- Fire Station – $69.99
- Police Station – $69.99
- School Day – $69.99
Harry Potter and Disney LEGO Sets:
- Hogwarts Magical Trunk – $59.99
- Aurora, Merida and Tiana’s Enchanted Creations – $69.99
- Jasmine and Mulan’s Adventure – $39.99
- Belle’s Ballroom – $19.99
- Anna’s Castle Courtyard – $9.99
- Elsa’s Castle Courtyard – $9.99