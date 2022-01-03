The First LEGO Sets for 2022 Are On Sale Now

A new year brings with it hope for better times ahead, and 2022 is starting off on the right foot with over 100 new LEGO set releases. These new sets launched on January 1st, and are available to order now. The lineup includes new LEGO sets from Star Wars, Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Mario, Harry Potter, and much more.

Below you’ll find a selection of some of the best LEGO sets that launched New Year’s Day. If you want to dive right in, you can find all of the new LEGO set releases right here in the “Available Now” section at LEGO.com. If a set has sold out, you might be able to find it here at Entertainment Earth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars LEGO Sets:

Gaming LEGO Sets:

Creator Expert and Technic LEGO Sets:

Marvel LEGO Sets:

Lunar New Year and City LEGO Sets:

Harry Potter and Disney LEGO Sets: