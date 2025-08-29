LEGO Ideas Gremlins Gizmo Set Is Up For Pre-Order

One of the winning designs of last year’s LEGO Ideas ’80s-themed If We Can Turn Back Time contest is about to come to fruition, and you wont want to feed it after midnight. Fortunately, this Gizmo figure from the iconic Gremlins series is made of plastic bricks, so that isn’t really an option. Pre-orders for the set launched today here at the LEGO website priced at $109.99 with a release date of October 1st. However, you might want to wait.

As LEGO fans know, each new month of releases comes with free gift with purchase incentives. For example, a bunch of exciting new LEGO sets are launching on September 1st, and there will be GWP freebies for various purchases, most notably with the new Harry Potter and Pirates of the Caribbean releases. You can bet that October 1st will also feature GWP offers- maybe even a little something for Halloween.

As for the features of the LEGO Ideas Gremlins Gizmo 21361 set, it will include 1125 pieces and the ability to be posed thanks to a head that rotates and adjustable ears, arms, hands, fingers, and feet. It can also be assembled in a standing or seated pose.

To top it all off, the LEGO set includes a water splash element that can be attached to Gizmo’s back and a pair of brick-built 3D glasses like the ones Gizmo wore in the film. When complete, the LEGO Ideas Gremlins Gizmo figure will measure 8 in. (20 cm) high, 10.5 in. (27 cm) wide and 3.5 in. (8 cm) deep in a standing pose. Officially, the set will arrive on September 30th / October 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET here at the LEGO shop.

If you want to dive right in, you can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here on the LEGO website. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here.