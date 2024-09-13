LEGO Ideas Magic of Disney Set Includes 100 Years Of Classic Moments

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: LEGO Ideas Magic of Disney Set )

Earlier today, LEGO launched pre-orders for new sets inspired by Tim Burton's Wednesday series on Netflix. But that's not all! They've also officially launched the LEGO Ideas Magic of Disney (21352) set, which is based on the winning design of last year's LEGO Ideas 100 Years of Fairytales challenge. It's available to pre-order from LEGO starting today, and at a pretty magical price – $99.99 for a 1103-piece set. It's set to arrive on October 1st.

The main highlight of the set is Mickey Mouse in his sorcerer's apprentice outfit, though it includes nods to other legendary scenes from the last 100 years of Disney. This includes Geppetto on a raft in Pinocchio, Lilo surfing in Lilo & Stitch, Simba atop Pride Rock in The Lion King, Bruno at Madrigal House in Encanto, the magic Brooms carrying water in Fantasia, Sebastian the crab and Flounder the fish in The Little Mermaid, and the first-ever LEGO minifigure of Belle from Beauty and the Beast with the enchanted rose.

You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. Keep tabs on LEGO's offers page for updates on promotions. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions.

When Will Inside Out 2 Begin Streaming On Disney+?

On a related note, some big releases are set to hit Disney+ this fall, including the Marvel series Agatha All Along (September 18th) and the return of the beloved franchise Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (October 30). Plus, Inside Out 2, the highest grossing animated movie of all-time, will be streaming on the platform September 25th. They even launched live channels earlier this month with more on the way. If you want to watch these new releases, there{s a deal happening right now for new and returning Disney+ subscribers. From September 12th through September 27th, new and returning Disney+ customers can subscribe to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months ($18 savings) right here at the Disney+ website.