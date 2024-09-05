Disney+ Adds Live Channels Streaming 24/7

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney+ users were surprised today when two live streaming channels popped-up in the app. If you have a Disney+ subscription, you can now watch ABC News Live on the service and Disney Junior's new streaming channel. Both offerings are running around the clock with news programming and preschool shows respectively. ABC News is touting access to the presidential debates as part of their rollout. Over on the Disney Junior side of things, younger viewers can watch a continuously running stream of favorites like The Lion Guard, Minnie's Bow-Toons, Sofia The First and more. Last month, Disney signaled their intention to get streaming channels running in the app, and the first two are already here with more coming in the fall.

This morning, Disney offered a statement as users discovered the two channels were already live: "Starting today, all Disney+ subscribers have access to ABC News Live. The multi-award winning, premium streaming news channel features live newscasts, breaking news, live events and in-depth special reports. The stream will be available around the clock, seven days a week, and will include the ABC News Presidential Debate on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Additionally, Disney+ is also launching a playlist focused on preschool content and will roll out four more curated playlists later this fall."

More Live Channels Coming To Disney+

(Photo: Hulu, Disney+ - Disney/Warner Bros. Discovery)

That's not all for this year with live streaming channels on Disney+ either. The company has plans for a couple more landing pads for easily accessed entertainment. There's seasonal offerings in the works. (Have to imagine Halloween and Christmas figure heavily into that slot.) An adventure programming channel that puts Marvel and Star Wars out in front. Nostalgia content will also be a channel planned for the fall. (Disney Channel Original Movies and older Disney Channel shows feel like a layup.) And National Geographic and the documentary sphere are supposed to get some love too. Here's what they teased back in August:

Seasonal Content — a collection of seasonal-themed content from across the Disney+ catalog

Epic Stories — a compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises, including Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars

Throwbacks — a destination for nostalgic pop culture content

Real Life — a lineup of traditional documentaries, biopics, and true stories

Will you be checking out these live channels? What new ones would you like to see? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!