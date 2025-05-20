LEGO Ideas Minifigure Vending Machine Set Drops on June 1st

There will be a ton of LEGO sets launching on June 1st, but one of the most fun will undoubtedly be the LEGO Ideas Minifigure Vending Machine (21358).In 1,343 pieces you’ll be able to construct a retro-style vending machine similar to the ones you might have found in the arcade or in the entrance of a grocery store back in the day. Only this brick-built vending machine gives you something great every time.

When you insert the LEGO coin that’s included and turn the handle you’ll hear a satisfying click and the “machine” will dispense one of 16 capsules that contain pieces to build a minifigure. The minifigures in the set continue the nostalgia with themes that include Castle, Paradisa, and Fabuland, Classic Space explorers (4 of the figures were selected via a LEGO Ideas fans’ poll). There’s even a minifigure of Rob Vangansewinkel, the LEGO Ideas Fan Designer behind this ingenious set. Immortality achieved.

If you’re interested in picking up this absolutely delightful LEGO Ideas Minifigure Vending Machine set, you’re going to need to get yourself a LEGO Insiders membership (it’s free) because they’ll be available exclusively to Insiders from May 31st June 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET through June 5th right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $179.99. Odds are insiders will be treated to free gift with purchase sets and other promotions during that time. The general public will be able to order theirs starting at 12am ET on June 6th.

Rob had the following to say about his design, “As a kid, I had a real vending machine at home and loved it – so the idea of creating a working LEGO brick version that dispenses minifigures just clicked. I started with a digital version of the model and posted it on LEGO Ideas. But I wasn’t sure if the dispensing mechanism would really work, so I spent about two months testing and refining the design with actual LEGO bricks. I even took apart my old vending machine to understand the mechanics and make it work, and I’m so proud of the final product”.

