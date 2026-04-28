Hasbro Unveils Spider-Man and Hulk Figures Ahead of ‘Brand New Day’ Release

This weekend during CCXP Mexico, Hasbro revealed the first Marvel Legends action figures inspired by the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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First up we have the wallcrawler himself, Spider-Man. The titular hero appears in his new MCU costume, including updated bold colors and webbing detail, making this release an improved version of the “final swing” figure from Spider-Man: No Way Home. There are two web effects included that probably look familiar to long-time collectors and three sets of hands perfect for posing: open hands, a pair of fists, and webswinging hands for thwipping around New York City. Spider-Man retails for $27.99, and up for pre-order now at Entertainment Earth and Amazon.

Next we have an updated version of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. The character description on the back of the box could also offer some insight to how Hulk fits into the upcoming film’s story. “Spider-Man is surprised to see the Hulk again after so much time has passed, and has no idea if Hulk will remember him. Will Hulk be a friend or foe?” Based on the two intense head sculpts that are included with the figure, it looks like the answer might be foe.

Hulk will cost fans a bit more, coming in at $46.99, but he is an absolutely massive figure, and towers over Spidey. His shirt is removable as we’ve seen with other comic-inspired Hulk figures and he comes loaded with accessories. Both fist and open hands for all your smashing needs, two head sculpts, and since this is a Spider-Man movie, there are two web accessories included for good measure.

For Marvel Legends collectors looking to build out their MCU shelves, these are must get-figures. Both are available for pre-order now and should arrive later this summer as Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits big screens across the globe.