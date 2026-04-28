Masters of the Universe Chronicles Figures Hit Shelves Ahead of 2026 Film

Last month Mattel revealed all-new action figures coming to celebrate the upcoming release of the film, Masters of the Universe. Now fans can finally get their hands on the Masters of the Universe Chronicles collector line of action figures, here’s how and where to give you the power!

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Masters of the Universe Chronicles is an all-new line of action figures designed with collectors in mind. Each figure has 30 points of articulation and stands approximately 6 1/12 inches tall. Figures retail at $29.99 and include character specific accessories, extra hands, and likeness’ inspired by actors from the film. Mattel has released several new figures, all available for pre-order now and hitting shelves soon.

You cannot start a new Masters of the Universe line without He-Man and Skeletor. The armor on both figures is inspired by what we’ll see on screen this summer. He-Man comes with the iconic Power Sword and Skeletor with his Havoc Staff. The evil lord of destruction is the stand out figure here for me, with intricate sculpting details through his face sculpt and a truly menacing design.

Wave one also includes Man-At-Arms who features an incredible Idris Elba head sculpt, his signature mace and a blaster, and the first villain in the line, Tri-Klops. Additional waves keep the villains keep coming with Trap-Jaw who includes two additional hook accessories to change up his look and Evil-Lyn, who comes with her magical staff.

Ram Man and Fisto are available exclusively on Amazon as a two-pack which fans can score for $53.99 now. This set doesn’t disappoint on the accessories either, Fisto includes an energy effect for his oversized fist and Ram Man comes with “coil” extenders for his legs. These features highlight the heroes unique abilities in a fun way that I hope to see more of in this line.

While there are a lot of He-Man action figures to collect, the Masters of the Universe Chronicles line represents the beginning of a new era for the franchise. Start your collection now on Entertainment Earth, Amazon or wherever you get your toys and be ready to fall in love with Eternia again when Masters of the Universe hits theatres on June 5th, 2026.