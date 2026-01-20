LEGO’s Realistic Animal Collection Levels Up With a Life-Size Golden Retriever Puppy

LEGO has released a life-size golden retriever puppy model built to match the proportions of a real puppy. The difference? This one won’t chew your favorite shoes or wake you at dawn for a bathroom break. The set joins other realistic animal builds in the LEGO Icons line, including the LEGO Ideas Tuxedo Cat, Disney’s Young Simba the Lion King, and the Disney 101 Dalmatians Puppy. For anyone who’s ever wanted a golden retriever but couldn’t handle the shedding situation, this latest LEGO set might have just solved that problem, one brick at a time.

A Life-Size Golden Retriever Puppy Joins LEGO’s Adult Welcome Collection

The LEGO Icons Golden Retriever Puppy is set 11384 and costs $139.99. Pre-orders are open now on LEGO.com, with orders shipping February 1, 2026. The set is designed for builders ages 18 and up, which makes sense because younger kids would probably just want the real thing (complete with the chaos).

Features and Build Details For LEGO Golden Retriever Puppy

The model contains 2,102 pieces and stands 30 cm (11.5 inches) tall, matching the actual size of a golden retriever puppy. LEGO used studded bricks and layered slopes throughout the build to recreate the look of shaggy fur. Small details include grey toe pads under the paws and a teal blue collar with a medallion.

The model has multiple poseable parts that would make any Instagram pet account jealous. The head, ears, and tail can be adjusted to create different expressions and poses. The front paw lifts up, perfect for that classic “shake” pose every dog owner teaches first. The mouth can stay closed or open to reveal rows of small white teeth, and builders can add or remove a pink tongue piece depending on whether they want “polite puppy” or “just ran three miles” energy.

The LEGO Builder app supports the build with step-by-step digital instructions. The app lets builders zoom in on details, rotate the model in 3D, track progress, and save multiple sets in one place.

Other Life-Size LEGO Animal Sets to Consider

The LEGO Ideas Tuxedo Cat (21349) costs $99.99 and uses 1,710 pieces to stand over 32 cm (12.5 inches) tall. The cat has a rotating head and adjustable ears, paws, and tail, ideal for recreating that judgmental stare cats are famous for. Builders can pick between yellow or blue eyes and rebuild the mouth to be open or closed. This set came from a fan designer and was voted on by LEGO fans before production.

Disney’s Young Simba the Lion King (43247) costs $129.99 and includes 1,445 pieces standing over 29 cm (11.5 inches) tall. It was released to celebrate The Lion King’s 30th anniversary, because apparently, 1994 was three decades ago, and we’re all feeling old now. The model has a movable head for display poses, though it sadly cannot recreate the “Hakuna Matata” dance sequence.

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Puppy (43269) costs $149.99 and has received a 5 out of 5 star rating from 19 customer ratings, which is better than most actual puppies’ scores when they’re caught eating the couch. The set includes 1,722 pieces and stands over 22 cm (8.5 inches) tall when leaning forward. The puppy can sit, stand, or lie down, and builders can customize the spots to create Patch, Penny, Rolly, Pepper, Lucky, Freckles, or design their own Dalmatian. Cruella de Vil not included (thankfully).

Why the Golden Retriever Puppy Works as a Display Set

For builders who want a detailed display piece without the vet bills, the LEGO Icons Golden Retriever Puppy offers a life-size model with adjustable features. The poseable head, ears, tail, and front paw let builders change the model’s appearance whenever they want a different look (no treats required for cooperation). At 30 cm tall and built from 2,102 pieces, the set provides a substantial building project.