LEGO October Prime Day 2025 Deals Are Live: 30% Off Select Sets

Amazon’s latest Prime Day event, also known as October Prime Big Deals Day, kicks off today October 7th and runs through October 8th. If you’re wondering what deals are available on LEGO sets during the event, we have the sweet, sweet answers you need. A collection of sets is now discounted by as much as 30%, and it includes sets in the Star Wars, Super Mario, Botanicals, City lineups to name a few. However, they’re not the only game in town.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A full breakdown of the LEGO Prime Big Deal Days discounts can be found below. If you ask us, the standout deals in this sale will be the Star Wars Ahsoka Ghost and Phantom II Spaceship for $111.99 (30% off), the LEGO Ideas A-Frame Cabin for $125.99 (30% off), and the LEGO Botanicals Mini Bonsai Trees Building Set for $44.99 (31% off). All of these sets will be priced well below their all-time lows, and some are getting their first-ever discount. Note that you can also find a lot of fantastic deals here at Walmart and directly from LEGO.

The Best LEGO Amazon October Prime Day Deals

While you’re at it, make sure to check out the list of new LEGO sets that launched for October 2025. The lineup included some heavy hitters like the supermassive LEGO UCS Death Star and the Nintendo Game Boy replica. Odds are these sets will become more difficult to find around the holiday season, so now is the time to grab them.