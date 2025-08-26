New LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean Black Pearl Ship Set Officially Announced For September 2025

LEGO’s pirate-themed sets are among my personal favorites, so I am absolutely thrilled to announce that Disney has partnered with LEGO on a new Icons set that’s inspired by the wildly popular Pirates of the Caribbean franchise starring Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. Specifically, the LEGO Icons Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship / Black Pearl (10365) is about to set sail with 2,862 pieces and a crew of 8 minifigures. That represents a significant upgrade over the previous Black Pearl set (4184) that launched in 2011 with 804 pieces.

When complete, the ship itself will be quite large, measuring approximately 12.99 inches in height, 25.20 inches in length, and 9.06 inches in width. Everything you need to know about the upcoming set, including when and where to get your hands on one can be found below. Note that a Gift With Purchase set (GWP) will be available with your purchase if you play your cards right.

LEGO Icons Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship / Black Pearl (10365) / $379.99 / Available First To LEGO Insiders on September 12th at 12am ET Order at LEGO

Jack Sparrow’s “nigh uncatchable” supernatural ship is represented in LEGO form with features that include dial that can be rotated to deploy the port or starboard cannons and a a rudder that can be turned with the ship’s wheel. You can also open the deck to reveal the detailed captain’s quarters, complete with furnishings, candlesticks, and an apple. Additional elements include a detachable rowboat and a minifigure figurehead. The hull can also be separated at the waterline to depict the ship in full sailing mode.

The 8 minifigures included in the set are Captain Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, Hector Barbossa, Gibbs, Cotton, Anamaria, and Marty. You can take a closer look at the details via the gallery below. Beyond that, you’ll find out how much treasure you’ll have to spend to add the Black Pearl to your fleet along with details on the GWP set.

The LEGO Icons Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship / Black Pearl (10365) will be available in Early Access for LEGO Insiders starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET on September 11th / 12th right here at the LEGO website priced at $379.99. It will be open to everyone at the same time and in the same place on September 15th. However, if you don’t sign up for a LEGO Insiders account, you won’t be eligible for the LEGO Captain Jack Sparrow’s Compass that will be available as a Gift with Purchase until September 18th. That said, there’s a very good chance that the GWP set is gone long before that date, so you’ll want to get your order in as soon as possible.

The timing off the release of the Black Pearl LEGO set is spot on as talk about the upcoming franchise reboot is heating up. You can keep up with all of the latest news on the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise right here at Comicbook. Information on the latest and greatest new LEGO releases can be found here as well.

