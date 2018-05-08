LEGO’s Popular Ship in a Bottle Set Gets Its First Sale

The LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle 21313 set was released earlier this year to much acclaim. Today, the set got its very first discount thanks to Walmart, where you can score it right here (online only) for $59.88 with free shipping. That’s $10 off the regular price.

The LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle set clocks in at 962 pieces. Features include a highly detailed ship with the captain’s quarters, cannons, masts, crow’s nest, flag and printed sail elements. The LEGO brick-built bottle features a buildable cork, wax seal element, and water-style elements inside. The display stand includes the ship’s ‘Leviathan’ nameplate, globe elements, and a built-in ‘compass’ that doesn’t actually work, but does have a spinning needle. The full list of features is available below.

This building set for kids and adults features a LEGO brick-built bottle, ship and a display stand.

Bottle features a detailed, buildable cork with new-for-February 2018 wax-seal-style element and over 280 translucent-blue, water-style elements inside.

Ship features a raised deck at the stern, captain’s quarters, 6 cannons, 3 masts, a crow’s nest and assorted elements, including printed sails and the ship’s flag.

Display stand features the ship’s ‘Leviathan’ nameplate, a built-in ‘compass’ (non-functioning) with detailed compass rose and spinning needle, 2 globe elements and gold-colored detailing.

Includes a booklet with building instructions, plus information about the set’s fan creator and LEGO designers.

LEGO Ideas Ship in a bottle on display stand measures over 3″ (10cm) high, 12″ (31cm) wide and 3″ (10cm) deep.

Ship measures over 3″ (8cm) high, 5″ (14cm) long and 1″ (5cm) wide.

As with all LEGO Ideas products, the design for this set was the brainchild of a fan – a particularly brilliant one in this case. A ship in a bottle is a perfect project for LEGO, which is why this particular set has generated so much attention since it was first proposed.

On a related note, the highly anticipated, 1967-piece Ultimate Collector’s Series 75181 Y-Wing Starfighter was just released on May 4th aka Star Wars Day, and is available now at the LEGO Shop via this link for $199.99.

“Own part of Star Wars history with the Y-Wing Starfighter. This LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series model has an amazing level of detail, including an opening minifigure cockpit for the included Gold Leader minifigure, wheel-activated rotating ion cannons on top, retractable landing skids and space for the R2-BHD astromech droid. This fantastic Star Wars toy also comes with a tilting display stand and informational fact plaque, making it the perfect centerpiece for your collection.“

• Includes a Gold Leader minifigure and an R2-BHD droid.

• Features highly authentic detailing, opening minifigure cockpit, wheel-activated rotating ion cannons on top, retractable landing skids and space for the included R2-BHD astromech droid.

• Also includes the Gold Leader’s blaster pistol.

• Display the model on the tilting stand with informational fact plaque.

• Makes the perfect centerpiece for any LEGO® Star Wars collection.

• Part of the Ultimate Collector Series.

• This LEGO Star Wars toy is suitable for ages 14+.

• Measures over 2″ (7cm) high, 24″ (61cm) long and 11″ (30cm) wide, and over 9″ (24cm) high mounted on stand.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.