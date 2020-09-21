LEGO Star Wars 75138 The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Set Launches Today

Today, Disney and Lucasfilm announced a massive wave of new products to kick off their Mando Mondays program in celebration of the premiere of season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+. The 75318 LEGO The Child (aka Baby Yoda) model set is definitely one of the big standouts. It clocks in at a whopping 1073 pieces (measures 7.5” high, 8.5” wide and 5” deep), and features a posable head, ears and mouth. It even comes with an information sign and The Child LEGO minifigure to complete your display. If you want to be among the first to get your hands on it, here's what you need to know...

The LEGO Star Wars 75318 The Child set from The Mandalorian will be available to pre-order here at LEGO.com for $79.99 beginning today, September 21st at 1pm PST (4pm EST). It will probably sell out quickly, but don't worry if you miss out. Restocks should happen up to and through the official release date of October 30th - the same day that Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 hits Disney+.

You can take a closer look at The Child LEGO set in the gallery below. While you're at it, make sure to check out the recently released LEGO Star Wars Bespin Duel set, Mos Eisley Cantina set, and The Mandalorian Razor Crest set.

