LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney Sets Get a Rare Deal

Disney is gearing up for the holidays with a sitewide sale at The Disney Store that includes 20% of select LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney sets. Some of the current offerings rarely, if ever, see discounts, so this is a pretty fantastic opportunity. Some of the eligible options include the Imperial Star Destroyer 75394 and Millennium Falcon 75257 sets in the Star Wars lineup along with the LEGO Up House 43217 and Daily Bugle 76178 sets in the Disney / Pixar and Marvel lineups respectively.

However, there’s a lot more where that came from. You can shop the entire LEGO sale right here at The Disney Store through November 10th. Presumably, some of the options will sell out before that date, so take advantage while you can. Make sure to use the code DISNEY25 or SHIPMAGIC at checkout to get free shipping on top of the 20% discount offer. We’ve highlighted a handful additional LEGO set deals for you to consider in the list below.

LEGO DEals at the disney store

LEGO Marvel X-Men: The X-Mansion (76294)

On a related note, the highly anticipated LEGO Marvell X-Men: The X-Mansion set is now avaiabkle online here at LEGO priced at $329.99. Unfortunately, the LEGO Marvel Cerebro (5009015) set that came free with purchase sold out quickly, but don’t let that deter you. As you will see in our review, this is a must-have set for Marvel fans – especially those that are partial to the X-Men animated series.

The X-Mansion set will be packed with details like a Cerebro element, switchable Danger Room items, an exploding cupola, a motorcycle for Wolverine, as well tons of graphical nods to the X-Men franchise. As noted, it will also include a buildable Sentinel and 10 minifigures, 5 of which are all-new for this set. These figures include Professor X in his wheelchair, a new variation of Jean Grey, Gambit, Iceman and Bishop. There’s also Magneto, Storm, Wolverine, Cyclops, and Rogue.