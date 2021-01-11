LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest Sets Are Back in Stock After Season 2 Surge

LEGO's #75292 Razor Crest set is seeing a surge of interest among collectors and Star Wars fans thanks to the explosive events of the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2. We're seeing sell outs everywhere, but it was available here at LEGO.com for the standard $129.99 at the time of writing (note that a free ice skating rink promotion is going on at LEGO for orders over $150). After it sells out again, keep a look out for restocks here at Walmart, here at shopDisney, and here on Amazon.

The 1023-piece set includes The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper, and Grogu (aka The Child aka Baby Yoda) minifigures, plus an IG-11 LEGO figure. Additional features for the Razor Crest include a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, 2 spring-loaded shooters, a cargo hold with opening sides/access ramps and carbonite bounty elements, a sleeping area, and a detachable escape pod.

On a related note, Disney has launched a ton of new Star Wars merch in recent weeks, including LEGO's first Star Wars building sets for 2021. They also recently wrapped up nine weeks of Mando Mondays merch releases celebrating the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. You can check out all of these releases via our Mando Mondays master list.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.