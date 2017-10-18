First Look: LEGO Unveils Their Groundbreaking Women Of NASA Set

The Women of NASA set had the right stuff when it came to being chosen for production among thousands of LEGO Ideas concepts, and now we have our first look at the final set ahead of its release on November 1st.

The set features minifigures of four pioneering women of NASA – Nancy Grace Roman, Margaret Hamilton, Sally Ride and Mae Jemison – and three builds that correspond to their area of expertise. The builds commemorate the enormous contributions that these women made to space education and exploration, as well as STEM fields in general. The breakdown for each build in the set is as follows:

• Nancy Grace Roman’s build features a posable Hubble Space Telescope with authentic details and a projected image of a planetary nebula.

• Margaret Hamilton’s build features a stack of book elements, representing the books of listings of Apollo Guidance Computer (AGC) onboard flight software source code.

• Sally Ride and Mae Jemison’s build features a launchpad and Space Shuttle Challenger with 3 removable rocket stages.

The LEGO Ideas Women of NASA set includes 231 pieces and will retail for $24.99 when it goes on sale November 1st. Look for it in stores and on Shop.LEGO.com. You can explore all of the details in the set by continuing on to the photo gallery below. It even includes images of the actual Margaret Hamilton checking out her own minifig!