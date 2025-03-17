Loungefly x Naruto Collection Includes All-New Bag Designs (Exclusive)

Heading to the Hidden Leaf Village? Loungefly has the perfect bags, backpacks, and cardholders for the long journey. They’ve released an entirely new collection of Naruto items, and you’re seeing them first here at Comicbook! Right off the bat, you’ll notice that the designs on the backpacks are a bit more subtle than what we’re used to seeing from Loungefly. Apparently, the “subtle fandom” approach will be the trend for 2025.

Headlining the collection is the Naruto Cosplay Outfit Full-Size Backpack and the Naruto Sakura Cosplay Outfit Mini-Backpack. Both backpacks match the outfits of the characters in the anime and include shiny, silver metal plates with the Konohagakure icon on the very top. Users will also find lining on the inside of each bag that features the characters themselves, respective to the bag’s theme. The entire collection will be available starting today, March 17th right here at Loungefly and here at Entertainment Earth. Read on for more information on each item.

Naruto Cosplay Outfit Full Size Backpack – $100

“The first step to becoming a first-rate ninja? Finding a functionally stylish outfit, of course! Suit up to protect your village with a full-sized backpack inspired by Naruto’s iconic look. With plenty of space for storing essentials, this accessory is a must-have for any mission.”

Features: Vegan leather (polyurethane), adjustable shoulder straps, front zipper pocket, side drop pockets, shiny silver hardware, applique, debossed, embroidered, molded metal, and printed details, and coordinating inside lining.

Naruto Sakura Cosplay Outfit Mini-Backpack – $80

“The first step to becoming a first-rate ninja? Finding a functionally stylish outfit, of course! Suit up to protect your village with a mini backpack inspired by Sakura’s iconic look. With plenty of space for storing essentials, this accessory is a must-have for any mission.”

Features: Vegan leather (polyurethane) with polyester trim, adjustable shoulder straps, front zipper pocket, side drop pockets, shiny silver hardware, applique, debossed, molded metal, and printed details, and coordinating inside lining.

Naruto Akatsuki Sling Bag – $40

“The first step to becoming a first-rate ninja? Finding a functionally stylish outfit, of course! Suit up to protect your village with a sling bag inspired by Nagato Akatsuki’s iconic look. With plenty of space for storing essentials, this accessory is a must-have for any mission.”

Features: Nylon material, adjustable strap with buckle clasp, front zipper pocket, molded metal zipper charm, shiny silver hardware, printed details, and coordinating inside lining.

Akatsuki Itachi Cardholder – $20

“The first step to becoming a first-rate ninja? Finding a functionally stylish outfit, of course! Suit up to protect your village with a card holder inspired by Nagato Akatsuki’s iconic look. With plenty of space for storing essentials, this accessory is a must-have for any mission.”

Features: Vegan leather (polyurethane), snap button closure, shiny silver hardware, 4 card slots, die-cut ID window, applique, embossed, and printed details, and coordinating inside lining.



