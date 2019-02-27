Lucky Charms Flavored Beer Launching This Week

If you love both Lucky Charms cereal and beer, then your breakfast-slash-booze dreams have come true.

Virginia-based brewing company Smartmouth is releasing its new Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA on Saturday, March 2 in a day-long event at their Norfolk location. According to WGN9, the event will also showcase trivia and food vendors. There will also be a Super Smash Bros. Tournament, a comic book sale, cosplay costume contest, and live music, too.

“Join us as we flashback to those Saturday Mornings when you rolled out of bed and were lazy all morning watching your favorite cartoons and playing video or board games,” the company said in a Facebook post. “We’ll celebrate those mornings with the release of Saturday Morning IPA that is made with pounds of marshmallows, some of which we toasted, along with tropical fruity Calypso hops. The result is magically ridiculous.”

Sounds like it might pair nicely with the newly-returned Froot Loops Mini Donuts at Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s.

Now, there are a few caveats about this magical Lucky Charms-flavored brew. First, for those who are able to be at the special Draft & Can release on Saturday, there are limited quantities available and people are only allowed to purchase a four pack at the event. For everyone else, while draft and cans will be available later in the month, they will only be available in the state of Virginia, which means that anyone who wants to get have a distinctly alcoholic take on the Saturday mornings of their youth will have to go to Virginia for the special treat.

If going to Virginia for a beer run isn’t your thing or you’re not exactly feeling the idea of Lucky Charms inspired beer, no worries. There’s another unique beer offering available in the month of March. In honor of the 25th anniversary of Hellboy: Seed of Destruction, Oregon’s Gigantic Brewery is making 666 cases of limited-edition Hellboy beer. Gigantic is making six different beers for Hellboy, each named after a specific character. The rollout of those beers will begin on March 23 with one flavor released at a time, roughly one every seven weeks until the collection runs dry.

