Funko Drops Jaws 50th Anniversary Pops With a Super-Sized Shark

Dun dun…dun dun… dun dun dun dun! Sounds like something’s swimming our way. Funko’s latest release blasts us back to the 1975 film Jaws, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The celebration starts with a super-sized 6-inch Pop of the titular shark, as well as regular sized Pops of Quint and Matt Hooper, each with a unique shark-themed accessory. If commemorating those scary days in Amity Island is on your bucket list, pre-orders start today, April 2nd at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth here and here on Amazon. Read below for individual links (will be added after launch) and more info – including details on the upcoming Jaws 50th anniversary Little People set.

Jaws Retro Super 6-Inch Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure: The appropriately super-sized deluxe Pop features bloody scars and light effects that mimic the sun glinting off its back in shallow water. This shark is terrifying, so don't let him out of your sights!

Jaws Quint Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure: Martin Quint was just the guy we needed for the shark-hunting job! This grizzled shark hunter is featured holding a shark jaw bone.

Jaws Matt Hooper Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure: Marine biologist Matt Hooper knows how sharks act and behave, a much needed expert for the shark hunt. He's depicted here in his diving suit with his spear.

You can check out more of this week's Funko Pop drops right here.

50th Anniversary Jaws Little People Collector Set

As noted, Jaws, Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1975 film about a man-eating great white shark that terrorizes the beach town of Amity Island, is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. A theatrical re-release is one of the ways fans can celebrate, and you can bet that a lot of new merch is on the way. One of them comes from Fisher-Price, who have inducted the film into their popular Little People Collector lineup.

The Jaws Little People Collector Set will feature the three main “shark-hunters” from the movie: police chief Martin Brody, oceanographer Matt Hooper and veteran seaman Quint, all looking uncharacteristically adorable in classic Little People style. One of the coolest aspects of the Little People collectible is the decorative window box packaging that displays the figures on the Orca in a life-or-death struggle with the legendary shark. The Jaws Little People Collector set is slated for a June release, and pre-orders are expected to be available here on Amazon in the coming weeks.



