M.A.S.K., My Pet Monster, And More Revealed As Exclusive Comic-Con Releases (Exclusive)

San Diego Comic-Con is right around the corner, and while there are a bevy of things to find and discover at the convention, some of the most coveted things to find are the ever-elusive Comic-Con exclusives. The Loyal Subjects will have several exclusive items that fans will want to add to their collections at the show, and ComicBook has your first look at SDCC exclusives for MASK, My Pet Monster, and more right here.

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The Loyal Subjects will have three different franchises as part of their San Diego Comic-Con lineup, including M.A.S.K., Popples, and My Pet Monster. There will be a special Thunderhawk Hologram edition available, which also comes with a holographic Matt Trakker and translucent accessories, as well as a Condor Hologram edition that will feature both a translucent vehicle and Brad Turner pilot figure. For the Popple fans, you can pick up the exclusive Big Kick Popple, which is already adorable, but he can also transform into a plush soccer ball. The final exclusive is the Football Monster Deluxe Plush My Pet Monster, which is based on one of the rarest variants from the original line. You can pre-order all of these right here, and you can find all of the details and up-close looks below.

Thunderhawk Hologram

Strike from the digital skies with Thunderhawk! The iconic signature vehicle of M.A.S.K. is reborn by The Loyal Subjects in a spectacular, limited-edition Hologram Variant crafted exclusively for the 2026 convention season. This special release captures the legendary sports car as a translucent, high-tech projection straight out of the M.A.S.K. computer command center simulation!

This convention exclusive features a stunning translucent blue-clear body detailed with precise, tech-inspired cybernetic gridlines. Hit the lights and watch the entire vehicle and command interior emit an intense green radiance, providing a phenomenal standout centerpiece for nighttime display. Utilizing the premium sculpt from the core re-release, this turbo-charged machine still converts from a sleek sports car into a powerful jet fighter with a single push. The Thunderhawk Hologram retails for $75.

Exclusive Features:

Glow-in-the-Dark Hologram Aesthetic: Features a fully translucent vehicle body and matching flight components detailed with cyber gridlines that glow a brilliant neon green in the dark.

Convert to Airstrike Mode: Flip-open gull-wing doors transform into wings, and deployable jet boosters deliver instant skybound action.

🧍Holographic Matt Trakker: Includes the classic series hero molded in a striking transparent blue sculpt. Comes complete with two interchangeable, translucent SPECTRUM masks.

🔥 Translucent Flame-Effect Boosters: Includes attachable holographic, translucent blue booster FX pieces to simulate computerized lift-off and high-speed flight motion.

🚘 Upgraded Engineering & Molds: Built with strong hinges, a sturdy conversion mechanism, rolling wheels, and seating for two M.A.S.K. agents.

📦 Special Edition Convention Packaging: Housed in custom retro-inspired packaging that beautifully showcases the holographic styling.

Condor Hologram

The ultimate covert rider enters the digital grid! Condor is back—reimagined by The Loyal Subjects in a spectacular, limited-edition Hologram Variant built exclusively for the 2026 convention season. This special release transforms the iconic vehicle and driver into a translucent, high-tech projection straight out of a M.A.S.K. computer simulation!

This convention exclusive features a stunning transparent green hologram figure alongside a translucent vehicle body accented with cybernetic gridlines. Even better? The entire set glows in the dark, making it a phenomenal standout centerpiece for nighttime display. Utilizing the premium sculpt from the core re-release, this two-wheeler still flips into an aerial assault machine in just a few quick steps. Don’t miss your chance to secure this rare, grid-powered exclusive before it de-manifests forever! The Condor Hologram retails for $50.

Exclusive Features:

Glow-in-the-Dark Hologram Aesthetic: Features a fully transparent green Brad Turner figure and a translucent vehicle body detailed with precise, tech-inspired cybernetic gridlines.

2-in-1 Functionality: Convert from a high-speed covert motorcycle to a rotor-powered attack helicopter in just a few quick steps.

Holographic Brad Turner: Includes the classic pilot sculpt in transparent green, complete with two interchangeable, translucent mask accessories.

Spinning Propeller Action: Real working rotor blades for realistic airborne conversion and stealth air attacks.

Translucent FX Accessories: Includes attachable holographic laser blast and smoke trail FX pieces to stage your own digital battle scenes.

Special Edition Packaging: Housed in a custom retro-inspired box that highlights the exclusive hologram styling.

My Pet Monster SDCC Variant Edition

He’s big, he’s maroon, and he’s ready to intercept your collection! The iconic 1980s companion piece to the original blue beast steps onto the field with the 2026 Convention Exclusive Football Monster Deluxe Plush. This limited-edition release revives one of the rarest, most sought-after variants from the classic universe, giving fans and collectors the ultimate sports-themed throwback they’ve been waiting decades to score.

Reimagined with authentic vintage detailing and premium materials, this 14-inch plush perfectly captures the Football Monster in all his chaotic glory. Outfitted in his signature helmet, jersey, and sporting his legendary orange breakaway cuffs, he’s ready to break out of the backfield and straight onto your display shelf. Whether you’re a lifelong fan who owned the original or a dedicated collector hunting down this year’s rarest exclusive, this monster is the ultimate MVP. My Pet Monster retails for $60.

Deluxe Features:

14” Super-Soft Plush

Crafted with premium, high-pile faux fur, My Pet Monster Football Edition is made to be hugged, displayed, and feared (in the best way). His signature round belly, oversized claws, and wild head are all recreated with loving inspiration from the original design.

Breakaway Chains for Roleplay Fun

Includes real wearable orange cuffs and chains, just like the ones from the classic toy. Pull them apart and stage your own breakout—then snap them back together for display or play.

Wild Personality, Screen-Accurate Details

From his sharp fangs and pimpled snout to his intense yellow eyes and mischievous grin, every inch of My Pet Monster is sculpted in plush to embody the character fans know and love.

Vintage-Styled Display Box

Packaged in a platform box inspired by the original packaging, with retro-style branding. Whether you display him boxed or free him for mischief, the presentation is as fun as the figure.

Popples Big Kick Popple! SDCC Edition

Score the ultimate nostalgic goal with the 2026 Convention Exclusive Big Kick Popple! This year, we are throwing it back to the 80’s with a limited-edition release of the Popples’ resident sports superstar. Known for his athletic spirit, bright colors, and love of the game, Big Kick is ready to bounce straight from the stadium and into your collection! Standing at a premium large scale, this exclusive plush is POPsitively adorable, ultra-collectible, and built for big hugs.

Featuring the iconic Popples interactive transformation, Big Kick can magically “POP” from a rolling soccer ball into a cute, cuddly, and fiercely loyal friend. Just tuck his vibrant body and his signature pom-pom tail into his built-in pouch to roll him up, and pop him out when it’s time for fun! Complete with official 2026 convention exclusive labeling, this limited-run plush is a must-have piece of 80’s history for serious collectors and casual fans alike. Get yours before the whistle blows—once he’s gone, he’s gone! The Popples retail for $35.

Exclusivity: Limited Edition 2026 Convention Exclusive

Character: Big Kick Popple (The Sports Superstar)

Interactive Play: Transforms and “pops” in and out of his soccer-ball-styled pouch

Premium Quality: Created with high-quality, ultra-soft materials with exclusive commemorative detailing

You can pre-order all of The Loyal Subjects SDCC Exclusives right here.

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