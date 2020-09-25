Marvel and Mattel Launch Black Widow Barbie Dolls in Black and White Suits

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios announced that the upcoming Black Widow film would be pushed back to May 7th, 2021 - a full year after it was originally slated to hit theaters. As has been the case with other blockbuster film delays, merchandise has been released to coincide with cancelled release dates. That's what's happening with Mattel's new Black Widow Barbie dolls, but fans and collectors will undoubtedly be delighted to have them early.

Indeed, there are actually two Black Widow Barbie dolls - one featuring Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in her black suit and the other in her new white suit from the film. Both designs are true to the costumes in the film with details like armored shoulders, knee-high boots, utility belt, dual batons, holsters, and Widow’s Bite bracelets. Both figures stand at 11.5-inches tall and feature poseable arms and legs.

If you want to get your hands on the Black Widow Barbie dolls for your collection, you can grab the black suit version here on Amazon for $50 while it lasts. The white suite version is a Barbie exclusive that can be ordered here for the same price. Both will include a certificate of authenticity. Additional images can be found in the gallery below.

"In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

