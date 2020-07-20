Marvel's Eat the Universe Collection Includes Home Goods and an Exclusive Funko Pop

Back in April, Marvel unveiled an Eat the Universe cookbook that's based on the digital series hosted by chef Justin Warner that creates delicious dishes based on our favorite Marvel characters and stories. Now Marvel is partnering with BoxLunch on a full-fledged Eat the Universe merch collection that includes home goods, apparel, accessories, and an exclusive Funko Pop. Here's the breakdown:

Let's start with the exclusive Funko Pop figure, which will be available right here at BoxLunch starting at roughtly 12am EST (9pm PST) tonight, July 20th - 21st. It features Spider-Man sporting an "I Heart Pi" t-shirt while web-slinging back home from the local pizza joint (or maybe he's making a delivery for extra cash). The figure will be available online-only until an in-store release follows this September. As far as other collectibles in the collection are concerned, pins and stickers will be available in single and blind bag offerings in the coming weeks.

Home Goods: Marvel Eat the Universe home appliances and home goods include a cooking apron, oven mitt, ramen bowl, 3-in-1 Marvel Logo Waffle Maker, Iron Man Waffle Maker, and two slow cooker styles. Select items are available to order now.

Apparel: Includes tees and cut-and-sew styles in men, women, youth, toddler and infant sizing. Styles include an all-over Avengers ice cream pattern, Groot and Rocket avocado toast print and diners inspired the Marvel Universe such as X-Men’s Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters Cafeteria, The Incredible Hulk’s Gamma Ray Buffet and Captain America’s Camp Lehigh Legendary Grill. Select styles are available to order now.

Accessories: BoxLunch-exclusive bags and wallets will launch soon to match several of the the apparel styles. Four cardholders, a tote bag and mini backpack will round out the collection with prints inspired by The Avengers, Captain America, Iron Man and X-Men.

Justin Warner had this to say about the BoxLunch Eat the Universe collection:

“As a Marvel super fan having the opportunity to create inspired meals and recipes for millions around the world to see has been a dream come true,” said Justin Warner, Executive Chef, Eat The Universe. “I’ve test driven the BoxLunch line and am really impressed with the functionality, style and performance. It’s definitely the ultimate go-to for Marvel fans of all ages.”

