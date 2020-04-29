Eat Your Way Through the Marvel Universe With This New Official Cookbook

You've seen the movies and read the comics, now you can experience the Marvel Universe through your tastebuds thanks to Food Network chef Justin Warner and his Marvel Eat the Universe: The Official Cookbook from Insight Editions.

The book is based on Warner's Marvel Eat the Universe digital series, and it includes 60 mouth-watering, gamma-free recipes inspired by Marvel Comics history. These recipes include culinary delights such as...

Phoenix Hot Chicken and Egg Oyakodon (pictured below)

Rocket Raccoon's Trash Omelette - ooh!

Deadpool's Chimichangitas

Storm’s Tournedos

Dazzler’s Glittering Pizza Bagels

Hulk Smashed Potatoes

Green Goblin Pumpkin Bombs

Hulk's Paillard Arrabiata with Purple Smashed Potatoes

Runaways Okonomiyaki

Nova Space-Cop Galaxy Doughnuts (pictured below)

By the looks of things, some of the recipes will be challenging for beginner chefs - but they also look delicious and super fun. If you want to give the recipes a go, you can pre-order a copy here on Amazon with a ship date slated for July 28th.

Note that the book is $26.99 (10% off) at the time of writing, but there's a very good chance that a bigger discount will occur during the pre-order period. If that happens you'll automatically get it with Amazon's pre-order guarantee (you won't be charged until it ships).

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

(Photo: Insight Editions)

(Photo: Insight Editions)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.